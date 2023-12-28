Unreserved seats scrapped on bullet trains during peak season

Starting from December 28, 2023, to January 4, 2024, all seats on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen Nozomi trains will be reserved seats, JR West Japan and JR Tokai have announced.

During busy holiday periods, reserved seats often fill up quickly, and passengers hoping for unreserved seats often find themselves waiting on the platform for an extended time, causing delays.

By making all seats reserved, not only will the number of reservable seats increase, but it will also result in a smoother boarding process for passengers, helping to keep the trains run on time.

Nozomi Shinkansen is also planning to operate with all reserved seats during the Golden Week and Obon holiday periods.