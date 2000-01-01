Passengers stranded as lightning strike halts roller coaster near summit
TOKYO, Sep 19 (News On Japan) - The 'Steel Dragon 2000' roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, carrying 23 passengers, made an emergency stop on Monday, due to a possibly power outage caused by lightning.
According to Nagashima Spa Land, on September 18 around 11:50 AM, a power outage occurred within the park, leading to emergency stops on some rides.
The roller coaster 'Steel Dragon 2000' stopped for approximately 10 minutes near the summit with 23 passengers on board.
After power was restored, the coaster returned to the station under its own power, with no injuries to the passengers.
Nagashima Spa Land reported that the atmosphere was unstable with nearby thunderclouds, so they are investigating the possibility of a lightning-related power outage as the cause.
News On Japan - Sep 19
History was made on Monday with the first-ever 'Shinkansen Pro Wrestling' event held inside the carriage of the Tokaido Shinkansen 'Nozomi 371' departing from Tokyo Station.
News On Japan - Sep 19
The 'Steel Dragon 2000' roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, carrying 23 passengers, made an emergency stop on Monday, due to a possibly power outage caused by lightning.
News On Japan - Sep 18
Over the three-day weekend, crowds were drawn to various events across Japan, including the "Kishiwada Danjiri Festival" in Osaka Prefecture, the "Imoni Stew Festival" in Yamagata, and the "Asakusa Samba Carnival" in Tokyo, highlighting the emerging problem of overtourism.
News On Japan - Sep 18
A man lying on a road in Hiroshima City was struck and killed by a garbage collection truck early Sunday morning.
News On Japan - Sep 18
A male relative of the Yokohama ramen shop manager who was stabbed to death in his restaurant last Friday night has been arrested after being tracked down by police in Nagoya, over 300km from the scene of the crime.
News On Japan - Sep 17
In one of Japan's prominent wine-producing regions, Koshu City in Yamanashi Prefecture, the peak season for wine production is underway.
News On Japan - Sep 17
In preparation for "Aviation Day" on September 20, elementary school students at Narita Airport took on the challenge of a tug-of-war with a jet plane.
News On Japan - Sep 17
The first hydrogen station on a national expressway in Japan has opened at the Tomei Service Area in Gotemba City, Shizuoka Prefecture, with the ability to supply six hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in just one hour.
News On Japan - Sep 17
Japan's Ministry of the Environment is conducting experiments using detection dogs in response to the increasing infiltration of fire ants at ports and surrounding facilities.
News On Japan - Sep 17
Evidence has emerged of a struggle inside a ramen shop in Yokohama where the manager was found stabbed to death with a knife on Friday night.
News On Japan - Sep 17
The Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival is a summer tradition that has been revived in downtown Tokyo for the first time in four years along Sumida river.
News On Japan - Sep 16
Tokyo Disney Sea's new theme port "Fantasy Springs" is scheduled to open in spring 2024.
News On Japan - Sep 15
In commemoration of "Respect for the Aged Day" on September 15, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that the number of centenarians across the nation has reached 92,139, marking a continuous 53-year record high.
News On Japan - Sep 15
A new theme park in Yokohama with a land area equivalent to Tokyo Disneyland is set to open in 2031 on a former military site.
News On Japan - Sep 15
Amid rising steam from the soup, noodles, chashu pork, and seasoned eggs, Japan's highly popular national dish, ramen, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in bankruptcies in 2023.
News On Japan - Sep 15
The Hanshin Tigers defeated the Giants at their home ground in Osaka on Thursday night, winning the Central League championship for the first time in 18 years.