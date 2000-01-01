Passengers stranded as lightning strike halts roller coaster near summit

TOKYO, Sep 19 ( News On Japan ) - The 'Steel Dragon 2000' roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, carrying 23 passengers, made an emergency stop on Monday, due to a possibly power outage caused by lightning.

According to Nagashima Spa Land, on September 18 around 11:50 AM, a power outage occurred within the park, leading to emergency stops on some rides.

The roller coaster 'Steel Dragon 2000' stopped for approximately 10 minutes near the summit with 23 passengers on board.

After power was restored, the coaster returned to the station under its own power, with no injuries to the passengers.

Nagashima Spa Land reported that the atmosphere was unstable with nearby thunderclouds, so they are investigating the possibility of a lightning-related power outage as the cause.