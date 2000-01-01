Passengers stranded as lightning strike halts roller coaster near summit

TOKYO, Sep 19 (News On Japan) - The 'Steel Dragon 2000' roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, carrying 23 passengers, made an emergency stop on Monday, due to a possibly power outage caused by lightning.

According to Nagashima Spa Land, on September 18 around 11:50 AM, a power outage occurred within the park, leading to emergency stops on some rides.

The roller coaster 'Steel Dragon 2000' stopped for approximately 10 minutes near the summit with 23 passengers on board.

After power was restored, the coaster returned to the station under its own power, with no injuries to the passengers.

Nagashima Spa Land reported that the atmosphere was unstable with nearby thunderclouds, so they are investigating the possibility of a lightning-related power outage as the cause.

First-ever 'Shinkansen Pro Wrestling' held in 'Nozomi' train carriage
News On Japan - Sep 19
History was made on Monday with the first-ever 'Shinkansen Pro Wrestling' event held inside the carriage of the Tokaido Shinkansen 'Nozomi 371' departing from Tokyo Station.
Passengers stranded as lightning strike halts roller coaster near summit
News On Japan - Sep 19
The 'Steel Dragon 2000' roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, carrying 23 passengers, made an emergency stop on Monday, due to a possibly power outage caused by lightning.
Japan grapples with 'overtourism'
News On Japan - Sep 18
Over the three-day weekend, crowds were drawn to various events across Japan, including the "Kishiwada Danjiri Festival" in Osaka Prefecture, the "Imoni Stew Festival" in Yamagata, and the "Asakusa Samba Carnival" in Tokyo, highlighting the emerging problem of overtourism.
Man lying on highway hit by garbage truck
News On Japan - Sep 18
A man lying on a road in Hiroshima City was struck and killed by a garbage collection truck early Sunday morning.
Runaway relative arrested for murder of Yokohama ramen shop manager
News On Japan - Sep 18
A male relative of the Yokohama ramen shop manager who was stabbed to death in his restaurant last Friday night has been arrested after being tracked down by police in Nagoya, over 300km from the scene of the crime.
Japanese wine production underway, hot weather raises expectations
News On Japan - Sep 17
In one of Japan's prominent wine-producing regions, Koshu City in Yamanashi Prefecture, the peak season for wine production is underway.
Elementary school students vs. jet plane in tug-of-war at Narita Airport
News On Japan - Sep 17
In preparation for "Aviation Day" on September 20, elementary school students at Narita Airport took on the challenge of a tug-of-war with a jet plane.
Japan opens first hydrogen station on expressway
News On Japan - Sep 17
The first hydrogen station on a national expressway in Japan has opened at the Tomei Service Area in Gotemba City, Shizuoka Prefecture, with the ability to supply six hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in just one hour.
Japan trials fire ant detection dogs
News On Japan - Sep 17
Japan's Ministry of the Environment is conducting experiments using detection dogs in response to the increasing infiltration of fire ants at ports and surrounding facilities.
Struggle inside ramen shop on night of murder
News On Japan - Sep 17
Evidence has emerged of a struggle inside a ramen shop in Yokohama where the manager was found stabbed to death with a knife on Friday night.
Over 1 million people witness return of Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival
News On Japan - Sep 17
The Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival is a summer tradition that has been revived in downtown Tokyo for the first time in four years along Sumida river.
Latest update on Tokyo Disney Sea's new attraction 'Fantasy Springs'
News On Japan - Sep 16
Tokyo Disney Sea's new theme port "Fantasy Springs" is scheduled to open in spring 2024.
Japan centenarians hit record 92,139 on 'Respect for the Aged Day'
News On Japan - Sep 15
In commemoration of "Respect for the Aged Day" on September 15, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that the number of centenarians across the nation has reached 92,139, marking a continuous 53-year record high.
Giant Yokohama theme park to rival Tokyo Disneyland, opens 2031
News On Japan - Sep 15
A new theme park in Yokohama with a land area equivalent to Tokyo Disneyland is set to open in 2031 on a former military site.
Ramen shops running out of steam
News On Japan - Sep 15
Amid rising steam from the soup, noodles, chashu pork, and seasoned eggs, Japan's highly popular national dish, ramen, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in bankruptcies in 2023.
Japan baseball fans dive off bridge to celebrate Hanshin Tigers victory
News On Japan - Sep 15
The Hanshin Tigers defeated the Giants at their home ground in Osaka on Thursday night, winning the Central League championship for the first time in 18 years.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        