Dashcam shows man 'flying kick' stationary car

OSAKA, Oct 19 ( News On Japan ) - A man in his 40s has been arrested for allegedly jumping and kicking a parked car in Namba, Osaka, with the entire incident recorded on dashcam.

The footage captures a man running from behind suddenly delivered a flying kick to a car parked on the roadside in Chuo-ku, Osaka, on Monday evening, then fleeing the scene.

The car was badly dented from the kick.

An acquaintance of the car's owner, who had only bought the vehicle a week before, spotted a person resembling the perpetrator within Osaka city on Wednesday and reported it to police, leading to the arrest of a man in his 40s on suspicion of property damage.

The man reportedly admitted to the allegations during police questioning.