Dashcam shows man 'flying kick' stationary car
OSAKA, Oct 19 (News On Japan) - A man in his 40s has been arrested for allegedly jumping and kicking a parked car in Namba, Osaka, with the entire incident recorded on dashcam.
The footage captures a man running from behind suddenly delivered a flying kick to a car parked on the roadside in Chuo-ku, Osaka, on Monday evening, then fleeing the scene.
The car was badly dented from the kick.
An acquaintance of the car's owner, who had only bought the vehicle a week before, spotted a person resembling the perpetrator within Osaka city on Wednesday and reported it to police, leading to the arrest of a man in his 40s on suspicion of property damage.
The man reportedly admitted to the allegations during police questioning.
5 monorail cars collide at zoo grounds
News On Japan - Oct 19
Five cars on a monorail at the Kumamoto City Zoological and Botanical Gardens collided into each other on Wednesday, with passengers reporting sore backs and necks.
News On Japan - Oct 19
Five cars on a monorail at the Kumamoto City Zoological and Botanical Gardens collided into each other on Wednesday, with passengers reporting sore backs and necks.
Dashcam shows man 'flying kick' stationary car
News On Japan - Oct 19
A man in his 40s has been arrested for allegedly jumping and kicking a parked car in Namba, Osaka, with the entire incident recorded on dashcam.
News On Japan - Oct 19
A man in his 40s has been arrested for allegedly jumping and kicking a parked car in Namba, Osaka, with the entire incident recorded on dashcam.
Mitsubishi to pull out of China due to rapid EV shift
News On Japan - Oct 19
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is expected to withdraw from automobile production in China, with a decision likely at an upcoming board of directors meeting.
News On Japan - Oct 19
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is expected to withdraw from automobile production in China, with a decision likely at an upcoming board of directors meeting.
Rare sea turtle caught in Japanese fishing net
News On Japan - Oct 19
A very rare sea turtle was caught in a salmon net by a Japanese fisherman before being released back into the waters of northern Hokkaido.
News On Japan - Oct 19
A very rare sea turtle was caught in a salmon net by a Japanese fisherman before being released back into the waters of northern Hokkaido.
Autumn leaves color Oku-Nikko
News On Japan - Oct 19
Autumn leaves are in full bloom in Tochigi and Nikko, with red and yellow trees surrounding pure white running water.
News On Japan - Oct 19
Autumn leaves are in full bloom in Tochigi and Nikko, with red and yellow trees surrounding pure white running water.
Former doctor convicted of secretly filming naked schoolgirls
News On Japan - Oct 19
A former doctor was handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of secretly filming female students naked during a school health checkup.
News On Japan - Oct 19
A former doctor was handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of secretly filming female students naked during a school health checkup.
High school tuition in Nara to become free
News On Japan - Oct 19
Nara Prefecture plans to introduce a system next year to subsidize high school students, effectively making tuition free for households with an annual income below 9.1 million yen.
News On Japan - Oct 19
Nara Prefecture plans to introduce a system next year to subsidize high school students, effectively making tuition free for households with an annual income below 9.1 million yen.
Zoo apologizes for escaped chimpanzee
News On Japan - Oct 19
The Director of Tennoji Zoo, one of Japan's oldest zoos opened in Osaka in 1915, has apologized for a chimpanzee that escaped on Tuesday through a gap in the wall, admitting that a design flaw was at fault.
News On Japan - Oct 19
The Director of Tennoji Zoo, one of Japan's oldest zoos opened in Osaka in 1915, has apologized for a chimpanzee that escaped on Tuesday through a gap in the wall, admitting that a design flaw was at fault.
4-year-old girl killed in front of hospital, elderly driver arrested
News On Japan - Oct 18
A mother and child were struck by a car near the entrance of a hospital in Hokkaido, resulting in the death of the girl.
News On Japan - Oct 18
A mother and child were struck by a car near the entrance of a hospital in Hokkaido, resulting in the death of the girl.
Squirrel eating poisonous mushroom?
News On Japan - Oct 18
A squirrel caught munching on a poisonous mushroom in northern Japan sparked hot debate on social media last week.
News On Japan - Oct 18
A squirrel caught munching on a poisonous mushroom in northern Japan sparked hot debate on social media last week.
Japan's bullet trains going completely smoke-free
News On Japan - Oct 17
Starting from next spring, smoking rooms will be phased out on all Shinkansen trains operated by JR Tokai, JR West Japan, and JR Kyushu, making the entire trip smoke-free.
News On Japan - Oct 17
Starting from next spring, smoking rooms will be phased out on all Shinkansen trains operated by JR Tokai, JR West Japan, and JR Kyushu, making the entire trip smoke-free.
Ibaraki ranks 'least attractive prefecture' for 12th time in 15 years
News On Japan - Oct 17
This year's prefectural attractiveness ranking placed Hokkaido in 1st place, Kyoto Prefecture in 2nd place, and Okinawa Prefecture in 3rd place, marking the same top three for the fourth consecutive year.
News On Japan - Oct 17
This year's prefectural attractiveness ranking placed Hokkaido in 1st place, Kyoto Prefecture in 2nd place, and Okinawa Prefecture in 3rd place, marking the same top three for the fourth consecutive year.
What is Workman's unique strategy?
News On Japan - Oct 16
Workman, a major work wear company, announced its expansion into the global market in August of this year, starting with the opening of a store in Taiwan in 2027.
News On Japan - Oct 16
Workman, a major work wear company, announced its expansion into the global market in August of this year, starting with the opening of a store in Taiwan in 2027.
Police 'guide' over 40 'Toyoko Kids' in Kabukicho, mostly high school girls
News On Japan - Oct 16
Tokyo police have conducted a mass guidance operation targeting junior high and high school students out late at night in Kabukicho, with the number of cases increasing sevenfold compared to before the pandemic.
News On Japan - Oct 16
Tokyo police have conducted a mass guidance operation targeting junior high and high school students out late at night in Kabukicho, with the number of cases increasing sevenfold compared to before the pandemic.
Maglev tunnel makes breakthrough
News On Japan - Oct 14
Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.
News On Japan - Oct 14
Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.
Kanto's autumn festival features traditional 'float turning'
News On Japan - Oct 14
One of the largest autumn festivals in the Kanto region has begun in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture, where 4-ton floats are moved in sync around the shape of the Japanese character "の".
News On Japan - Oct 14
One of the largest autumn festivals in the Kanto region has begun in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture, where 4-ton floats are moved in sync around the shape of the Japanese character "の".
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7