'Red bandana' gang bashes teen boy over modified motorcycle

TOKYO, Oct 25 ( News On Japan ) - Eleven high school boys wearing red bandanas have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting and injuring a 19-year-old boy with a bat on the streets of Tachikawa, Tokyo.

The 11 boys who reside in Ome City, Tokyo, are suspected of injuring a company employee in June by hitting his right elbow with a bat on the streets of Tachikawa City.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the 11 individuals are members of a local delinquent gang. Since there were members meeting for the first time, they all wore red bandanas as a distinguishing mark.

The male victim was with 12 of his friends. It is said that one of them had trouble with the delinquent group over a modified bike.

All 11 individuals under investigation have admitted to the allegations.