Drunk Osaka cop assaults station worker

OSAKA, Oct 25 ( News On Japan ) - A 25-year-old male sergeant from the Osaka Prefectural Police is under investigation following allegations that he assaulted a station staff member.

The police officer, working in the Criminal Division of Osaka Prefectural Police, is accused of punching and injuring a station employee in his 30s in the chest and face three times at JR Sakai City Station, causing injury.

According to police, the sergeant drank alcohol at three different pubs, including an izakaya, with a colleague that day, and got on the train while intoxicated, where he got into a dispute with a passenger.

After getting off at the station, the police officer was cautioned by the station staff, who intervened in a dispute about using electronic cigarettes, after which he allegedly struck the staff member in the face.