Russians caught smuggling 113 kg of stimulants
Toyama, Oct 26 (News On Japan) - Three men of Russian nationality have been arrested for smuggling approximately 113 kilograms of stimulants with a street value of around 7 billion yen, the largest ever single seizure by Toyama Prefectural Police.
The suspects are believed to have smuggled the stimulants via air cargo to Narita Airport from Mexico.
The stimulants were divided into 118 smaller packages inside a container which was shipped under the pretext of being a "metal polishing machine," with one of the suspect's company listed as the recipient.
Train operator in Japan talking to police about YouTube prankster
NHK - Oct 27
The president of a train operator in southwestern Japan says he is consulting police about a YouTuber who posted a video that appears to show him taking a free ride on a Shinkansen bullet train.
NHK - Oct 27
The president of a train operator in southwestern Japan says he is consulting police about a YouTuber who posted a video that appears to show him taking a free ride on a Shinkansen bullet train.
Retrial starts for Hakamada Iwao over 1966 murder case in central Japan
NHK - Oct 27
A district court in central Japan has begun the retrial of an 87-year-old man convicted of killing a family of four in 1966.
NHK - Oct 27
A district court in central Japan has begun the retrial of an 87-year-old man convicted of killing a family of four in 1966.
Russians caught smuggling 113 kg of stimulants
News On Japan - Oct 26
Three men of Russian nationality have been arrested for smuggling approximately 113 kilograms of stimulants with a street value of around 7 billion yen, the largest ever single seizure by Toyama Prefectural Police.
News On Japan - Oct 26
Three men of Russian nationality have been arrested for smuggling approximately 113 kilograms of stimulants with a street value of around 7 billion yen, the largest ever single seizure by Toyama Prefectural Police.
Man on trial for doctor slaying
News On Japan - Oct 26
A man on trial for barricaded himself in a doctor's house with a shotgun for 11 hours in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, fatally shooting the male resident, said he had no intention of killing the victim.
News On Japan - Oct 26
A man on trial for barricaded himself in a doctor's house with a shotgun for 11 hours in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, fatally shooting the male resident, said he had no intention of killing the victim.
Japan Supreme Court declares sterilization requirement for legal recognition of transgender people unconstitutional
jurist.org - Oct 26
The Supreme Court of Japan ruled Wednesday that a law requiring transgender people to be sterilized in order to legally change their gender was unconstitutional.
jurist.org - Oct 26
The Supreme Court of Japan ruled Wednesday that a law requiring transgender people to be sterilized in order to legally change their gender was unconstitutional.
Drunk Osaka cop assaults station worker
News On Japan - Oct 25
A 25-year-old male sergeant from the Osaka Prefectural Police is under investigation following allegations that he assaulted a station staff member.
News On Japan - Oct 25
A 25-year-old male sergeant from the Osaka Prefectural Police is under investigation following allegations that he assaulted a station staff member.
'Red bandana' gang bashes teen boy over modified motorcycle
News On Japan - Oct 25
Eleven high school boys wearing red bandanas have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting and injuring a 19-year-old boy with a bat on the streets of Tachikawa, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Oct 25
Eleven high school boys wearing red bandanas have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting and injuring a 19-year-old boy with a bat on the streets of Tachikawa, Tokyo.
Icelandic man assaults taxi driver in Osaka, flees without paying 3,000 yen
News On Japan - Oct 24
A 24-year-old man of Icelandic nationality has been arrested after punching a taxi driver in the face and fleeing without paying the fare.
News On Japan - Oct 24
A 24-year-old man of Icelandic nationality has been arrested after punching a taxi driver in the face and fleeing without paying the fare.
'Fake police officer' jailed for stealing 1.95 million yen from girlfriend
News On Japan - Oct 23
The Osaka District Court has sentenced a man accused of impersonating a police officer and defrauding his girlfriend of approximately 2 million yen in cash to 2 years and 4 months in prison.
News On Japan - Oct 23
The Osaka District Court has sentenced a man accused of impersonating a police officer and defrauding his girlfriend of approximately 2 million yen in cash to 2 years and 4 months in prison.
How Women Get Money From Sugar Daddies - A Manual
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 23
Have you ever heard the term 'itadaki-girl' or gift-receiving girls? They are women who lie to men to make them fall in love and give the women money.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 23
Have you ever heard the term 'itadaki-girl' or gift-receiving girls? They are women who lie to men to make them fall in love and give the women money.
'Nobunaga Oda' taken to hospital after falling from horse; parade resumes without leader
News On Japan - Oct 23
The man playing the role of Oda Nobunaga during the Nagoya Festival parade on Sunday afternoon fell from his horse and was taken to the hospital.
News On Japan - Oct 23
The man playing the role of Oda Nobunaga during the Nagoya Festival parade on Sunday afternoon fell from his horse and was taken to the hospital.
Man dies trapped between festival floats in Okayama
News On Japan - Oct 22
A 23-year-old man has died after getting trapped between floats during the traditional "Katsuyama Fighting Danjiri" event in Maniwa City, Okayama Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 22
A 23-year-old man has died after getting trapped between floats during the traditional "Katsuyama Fighting Danjiri" event in Maniwa City, Okayama Prefecture.
Stressed salaryman slashes seats
News On Japan - Oct 22
A 39-year-old company employee has been arrested on suspicion of slashing train seats with a cutter on the JR Sōbu Line, which runs through Tokyo.
News On Japan - Oct 22
A 39-year-old company employee has been arrested on suspicion of slashing train seats with a cutter on the JR Sōbu Line, which runs through Tokyo.
Kabuki star Ennosuke admits to helping parents commit suicide
NHK - Oct 21
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, in his first trial at the Tokyo District Court on Friday, admitted to helping his parents commit suicide. Prosecutors are demanding a three-year prison term.
NHK - Oct 21
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, in his first trial at the Tokyo District Court on Friday, admitted to helping his parents commit suicide. Prosecutors are demanding a three-year prison term.
Empress Emerita Michiko turns 89
Japan Today - Oct 20
Empress Emerita Michiko celebrated her 89th birthday on Friday.
Japan Today - Oct 20
Empress Emerita Michiko celebrated her 89th birthday on Friday.
Bear attacks on the rise across Japan
NHK - Oct 20
More and more people in Japan are being attacked by bears. Two were mauled Thursday in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate. One was found dead. Over 150 attacks on people have happened since April.
NHK - Oct 20
More and more people in Japan are being attacked by bears. Two were mauled Thursday in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate. One was found dead. Over 150 attacks on people have happened since April.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7