Russians caught smuggling 113 kg of stimulants

Toyama, Oct 26 ( News On Japan ) - Three men of Russian nationality have been arrested for smuggling approximately 113 kilograms of stimulants with a street value of around 7 billion yen, the largest ever single seizure by Toyama Prefectural Police.

The suspects are believed to have smuggled the stimulants via air cargo to Narita Airport from Mexico.

The stimulants were divided into 118 smaller packages inside a container which was shipped under the pretext of being a "metal polishing machine," with one of the suspect's company listed as the recipient.