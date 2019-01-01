Security camera captures rampaging foreigner in yukata

TOKYO, Oct 28 ( News On Japan ) - A security camera installed in a residential area in Tokyo has captured a foreigner wearing a yukata running amok.

At around 3:45am last Wednesday, in a Tokyo residential area about 100 meters from Tokyo Metro's Minowa Station, a security camera shows a lone man jumping over a chain stretched across a garage.

As the man pulls on the yellow chain, it snaps with force, and then he is seen trying to take a parked bicycle.

Upon closer examination of the footage, the man was wearing a yukata (a traditional Japanese summer garment) without a waistband, his underwear visible.

The man throws the bicycle at a parked orange car, leaving a 5cm scratch, before fleeing toward an intersection.

Seemingly drunk, he could be seen staggering in front of a 'Stop' sign.

The victim has filed a report with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a German man, who could potentially be the same foreigner who fled, in a separate case of assault against a taxi driver.

Police are investigating his involvement in other crimes.