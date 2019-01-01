Security camera captures rampaging foreigner in yukata
TOKYO, Oct 28 (News On Japan) - A security camera installed in a residential area in Tokyo has captured a foreigner wearing a yukata running amok.
At around 3:45am last Wednesday, in a Tokyo residential area about 100 meters from Tokyo Metro's Minowa Station, a security camera shows a lone man jumping over a chain stretched across a garage.
As the man pulls on the yellow chain, it snaps with force, and then he is seen trying to take a parked bicycle.
Upon closer examination of the footage, the man was wearing a yukata (a traditional Japanese summer garment) without a waistband, his underwear visible.
The man throws the bicycle at a parked orange car, leaving a 5cm scratch, before fleeing toward an intersection.
Seemingly drunk, he could be seen staggering in front of a 'Stop' sign.
The victim has filed a report with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a German man, who could potentially be the same foreigner who fled, in a separate case of assault against a taxi driver.
Police are investigating his involvement in other crimes.
News On Japan - Oct 28
Kyodo - Oct 27
A 92-year-old former top bureaucrat sentenced to five years in prison over a fatal Tokyo car accident in 2019 was ordered Friday to pay around 140 million yen ($932,000) to bereaved family members of the accident that sparked a debate on elderly drivers in rapidly graying Japan.
NHK - Oct 27
The president of a train operator in southwestern Japan says he is consulting police about a YouTuber who posted a video that appears to show him taking a free ride on a Shinkansen bullet train.
NHK - Oct 27
A district court in central Japan has begun the retrial of an 87-year-old man convicted of killing a family of four in 1966.
News On Japan - Oct 27
A 75-year-old man has been arrested after his car hit 3 second-grade elementary school students, leaving one boy unconscious and the other 2 hospitalized with fractures.
News On Japan - Oct 26
Three men of Russian nationality have been arrested for smuggling approximately 113 kilograms of stimulants with a street value of around 7 billion yen, the largest ever single seizure by Toyama Prefectural Police.
News On Japan - Oct 26
A man on trial for barricaded himself in a doctor's house with a shotgun for 11 hours in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, fatally shooting the male resident, said he had no intention of killing the victim.
News On Japan - Oct 26
A man who was drunk and fell asleep just 7 minutes into a live stream in Yokohama, had his phone stolen, with the activities of the thief continuing to be broadcast for another 90 minutes.
jurist.org - Oct 26
The Supreme Court of Japan ruled Wednesday that a law requiring transgender people to be sterilized in order to legally change their gender was unconstitutional.
News On Japan - Oct 25
A 25-year-old male sergeant from the Osaka Prefectural Police is under investigation following allegations that he assaulted a station staff member.
News On Japan - Oct 25
Eleven high school boys wearing red bandanas have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting and injuring a 19-year-old boy with a bat on the streets of Tachikawa, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Oct 24
A 24-year-old man of Icelandic nationality has been arrested after punching a taxi driver in the face and fleeing without paying the fare.
News On Japan - Oct 23
The Osaka District Court has sentenced a man accused of impersonating a police officer and defrauding his girlfriend of approximately 2 million yen in cash to 2 years and 4 months in prison.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 23
Have you ever heard the term 'itadaki-girl' or gift-receiving girls? They are women who lie to men to make them fall in love and give the women money.
News On Japan - Oct 23
The man playing the role of Oda Nobunaga during the Nagoya Festival parade on Sunday afternoon fell from his horse and was taken to the hospital.
News On Japan - Oct 22
A 23-year-old man has died after getting trapped between floats during the traditional "Katsuyama Fighting Danjiri" event in Maniwa City, Okayama Prefecture.