Gas explosion at Osaka sushi restaurant injures 12

OSAKA, Oct 28 ( News On Japan ) - An explosion at a sushi restaurant in Osaka on Saturday afternoon has injured 12 people, including customers and staff.

An employee of the restaurant in Kita Ward reported an "explosion inside the restaurant" to emergency services just before 1pm.

According to the police and other sources, a gas canister for a burner inside the restaurant suddenly exploded, injuring 8 customers and 4 employees, suffering burns to their faces and arms from the blast. Of these, 11 people were taken to the hospital, but all have minor injuries.

The restaurant is located about 120 meters north of Temma Station on the JR Osaka Loop Line.

At the time of the incident, the restaurant was bustling with over 50 customers. The police are now investigating the cause of the accident.