Falling Halloween signboard breaks girl's leg

KOBE, Oct 30 ( News On Japan ) - A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured on Sunday by a falling signboard for a Halloween event in Kobe, breaking her leg.

Police received a report at around 1pm that a stage sign had fallen and injured a girl at the plaza of "Shiawase no Mura" (Village of Happiness) in Kita Ward, Kobe City.

A Halloween event was taking place at the plaza when the signboard set up on the stage collapsed and directly hit the passing girl.

The girl sustained a broken left leg, although her injuries are not life threatening.

According to event officials, the signboard consisted of an aluminum frame with cloth stretched over it, measuring approximately 2.5 meters in height and about 5 meters in width.

Due to this accident, the events scheduled for the afternoon were canceled.

At the time of the accident, strong winds were reported, and the police are investigating the cause of the incident in detail.