Ferrari burn out!

FUKUOKA, Oct 30 ( News On Japan ) - A driver of a Ferrari that suddenly burst into flames while cruising along a central Fukuoka street on Sunday was lucky to escape the inferno.

Around 9am, the luxury sports car caught fire while traveling in the central part of Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The fire department arrived quickly on the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, but the rear engine compartment was completely burned out.

The driver, a 55-year-old business owner from Okawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, escaped injured.

The man stated, "While driving, I noticed smoke coming from the rear, so I stopped and got out immediately. Right after that, the flames erupted."