Tokyo 'happening bar' raided over naked customers

TOKYO, Oct 30 ( News On Japan ) - The manager of a sex club in Shinjuku, Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting public indecency.

The 45-year-old manager of the happening bar "BAR EDEN 9259" in Okubo, Shinjuku, and five others, were arrested on suspicion of facilitating public indecency by allowing customers to walk around naked in front of others in the bar.

According to Tokyo police, on the night of the 28th when the crackdown took place, about 20 men and women were visiting the bar.

The staff had previously warned their customers not to speak about what happens inside the bar, which has been in business for nearly three years with sales of approximately 137 million yen.