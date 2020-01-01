Former city councilor sentenced to prison for molesting girls at sponsored camp

OSAKA, Oct 31 ( News On Japan ) - A former city councilman has been sentenced to six years in prison after being charged with indecent assault after groping girls at a camping event he sponsored.

The 55-year-old former Osaka Sayama city council member is accused of committing obscene acts against six girls at camping events he hosted in 2020 and 2021, including touching them while they were sleeping.

The Osaka District Court's Sakai branch on Monday sentenced him to 6 years in prison, citing "an extremely despicable and cunning crime that abused trust" and "trampling on the dignity of the victim and worthy of strong condemnation."