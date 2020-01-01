Former city councilor sentenced to prison for molesting girls at sponsored camp
OSAKA, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - A former city councilman has been sentenced to six years in prison after being charged with indecent assault after groping girls at a camping event he sponsored.
The 55-year-old former Osaka Sayama city council member is accused of committing obscene acts against six girls at camping events he hosted in 2020 and 2021, including touching them while they were sleeping.
The Osaka District Court's Sakai branch on Monday sentenced him to 6 years in prison, citing "an extremely despicable and cunning crime that abused trust" and "trampling on the dignity of the victim and worthy of strong condemnation."
LINE users to be locked out from Nov 1?
News On Japan - Oct 31
For everyone using the free messaging app "LINE", have you neglected an important notification? If you haven't yet given consent to their new privacy policy, there's a risk you won't be able to use LINE from tomorrow, November 1st.
Former city councilor sentenced to prison for molesting girls at sponsored camp
Oku-Nikko 'Autumn leaves' seen from the sky, spectacular view over Lake Chuzenji
As clear blue skies spread across Japan, autumn leaves are at their peak in Oku-Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
Tokyo 'happening bar' raided over naked customers
The manager of a sex club in Shinjuku, Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting public indecency.
Ferrari burn out!
A driver of a Ferrari that suddenly burst into flames while cruising along a central Fukuoka street on Sunday was lucky to escape the inferno.
Falling Halloween signboard breaks girl's leg
A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured on Sunday by a falling signboard for a Halloween event in Kobe, breaking her leg.
National Theatre ends 57 years of history
Japan's National Theatre, which is closing at the end of this month for reconstruction, held its final ceremony on Sunday, bringing down the curtain on its 57-year history.
'Japan Mobility Show' begins!
Japan Mobility Show, reborn from the ashes of The Tokyo Motor Show, an automobile festival that was canceled due to COVID-19, opened to the public on Friday, with a record-breaking 475 enterprises and startups participating.
Gas explosion at Osaka sushi restaurant injures 12
An explosion at a sushi restaurant in Osaka on Saturday afternoon has injured 12 people, including customers and staff.
Security camera captures rampaging foreigner in yukata
A security camera installed in a residential area in Tokyo has captured a foreigner wearing a yukata running amok.
Osaka ramen shop ordered to remove dragon's tail
A court in Osaka has ordered the removal of a protruding tail of a three-dimensional dragon signboard outside a popular ramen shop in Osaka's Minami district.
Tokyo launches discount sushi campaign to support Fukushima
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has started a campaign where you can enjoy sushi for 30 percent less.
National Health Insurance premiums to be raised
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has proposed raising the upper limit on annual insurance premiums for self-employed people by 20,000 yen starting next year.
Tokyo consumer prices rise 2.7 percent; accommodation fees jump 42.8 percent
The consumer price index for Tokyo's 23 wards increased by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, excluding perishable foods, while the first expansion in growth was recorded in four months, as announced by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
Russian passenger ship begins Ishikawa-Vladivostok route
A Russian travel agency has commenced operations of a passenger ship that directly connects the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Elderly driver plows into 3 elementary school students, causing seriously injuries
A 75-year-old man has been arrested after his car hit 3 second-grade elementary school students, leaving one boy unconscious and the other 2 hospitalized with fractures.
