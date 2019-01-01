2 decomposed bodies found in coffins in abandoned funeral parlour
NAGOYA, Nov 02 (News On Japan) - Two bodies in a state of decomposition have been discovered inside coffins in an unattended funeral home in central Japan.
A woman working nearby reported to emergency services on Thursday that the front door of the "Yasuragi Funeral Home" in Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture had been left open.
Upon inspection of the building, police discovered two decomposed bodies inside two coffins.
Both bodies were male, with one believed to be that of an elderly man, however their identities have yet to be determined.
There were no noticeable external injuries.
The manager of the funeral home said, "A separate contractor has been using this as a place to keep bodies for about 5 years now."
