57-year-old man ties up schoolgirl in hotel, steals cash using stun gun

OSAKA, Nov 11 ( News On Japan ) - An elementary school employee has been arrested for allegedly binding a high school girl's hands and feet in a hotel and stealing cash.

A stun gun, believed to have been used in the crime, was found at the man's home.

The 57-year-old clerk is suspected of tying up a 17-year-old high school girl with cable ties in an Osaka Prefecture hotel this month, threatening her with a stun gun before stealing 40,000 yen.

The man who had been soliciting the high school girl for a "paid date" via social media has admitted to the allegations.

He tricked the girl into lying face down under the pretext of giving her a massage, then suddenly tied her up and took nude photos. He then threatened to spread the photos to her school, family, and parents if she refused to meet him again.

Police investigations revealed items such as a stun gun-like device and cable ties at his home, indicating that he might have meticulously planned the crime.

About seven hours after this incident, another woman in her 20s suffered similar harm at a hotel in Osaka Prefecture, leading the police to suspect the man's involvement in this case as well.