Police shoot knife-wielding man in Osaka

OSAKA, Nov 13 ( News On Japan ) - A police officer fired two shots at a man armed with a knife who is believe to have attacked and injured a nearby woman in Osaka on Monday morning.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on the spot for suspected violation of the Swords and Firearms Law.

Just after 6 AM in a residential complex in Suminoe Ward, Osaka City, the man approached the responding police officer wielding two kitchen knives, prompting the officer to open fire after a warning.

A nearby resident said he heard two gunshot that "sounded like 'bang, bang.'"

The assailant was injured in his right side and taken to a medical facility.

A woman in her 70s said she was slashed by the man who she didn't know.