Police shoot knife-wielding man in Osaka
OSAKA, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - A police officer fired two shots at a man armed with a knife who is believe to have attacked and injured a nearby woman in Osaka on Monday morning.
A 58-year-old man was arrested on the spot for suspected violation of the Swords and Firearms Law.
Just after 6 AM in a residential complex in Suminoe Ward, Osaka City, the man approached the responding police officer wielding two kitchen knives, prompting the officer to open fire after a warning.
A nearby resident said he heard two gunshot that "sounded like 'bang, bang.'"
The assailant was injured in his right side and taken to a medical facility.
A woman in her 70s said she was slashed by the man who she didn't know.
Drunk man steals ambulance, falls asleep at the wheel 400m away
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.
Man in drag caught red-handed stealing used sanitary products from highway restroom
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for entering a women's restroom at a highway service area while dressed as a woman to steal used menstrual products.
57-year-old man ties up schoolgirl in hotel, steals cash using stun gun
An elementary school employee has been arrested for allegedly binding a high school girl's hands and feet in a hotel and stealing cash.
All-female Takarazuka Revue sued over death of performer
An all-female singing and dancing troupe in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has been sued by the family of one of its performers who apparently took her own life.
Blood splattered wild boar charges workers at Hiroshima factory
Footage of a boar on a rampage at a factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, shows the stricken beast continually charging workers before being captured.
Japanese YouTuber caught defaming students in fictitious murder plot
A 25-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of defaming two students, a 15-year-old junior high school girl and a 21-year-old male university student, by claiming they were planning to murder him.
Worker who fell from Nagoya moat and left for 2 hours recalls harrowing ordeal
A 61-year-old worker who fell from a 7-meter high stone wall while setting up a ladder for weeding work in the inner moat of Nagoya Castle in July was left without emergency transport for 2 hours.
Woman beaten to death outside house, 2 men flee
Two men are on the run after fatally beating a woman on a residential street in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Japan's Princess Kako ends official visit to Peru
Japan's Princess Kako has wound up her official visit to Peru to attend events marking 150 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Car mows down 2 women in Sapporo during police chase
Two women believed to be foreign nationals in their 20s and 30s were struck by a hit-and-run car at a pedestrian crossing during a police chase on Wednesday in Susukino, Sapporo.
Japan's most unhinged scammer loses it all
Watanabe Mai is Japan's cutest scammer. Learn exactly how she made her millions, and how not to fall for her lies.
Why are women happier than men in Japan's male-dominated society?
You could say that Japanese women have a high level of happiness because they do not hold managerial positions in politics or business, instead they hold managerial positions in the house.
Review by media sought on response to sexual abuse by late Johnny Kitagawa
A Japanese group has called on domestic media organizations to jointly conduct a review on the media's silence regarding the sexual abuse by the late founder of a powerful talent agency.
25 Japanese phone fraud suspects arrested on plane home from Cambodia
Japanese police have arrested 25 suspected members of a fraud ring onboard an aircraft bringing them back to Japan from Cambodia.
Three men found bleeding from head in Tokyo riverbank attack
Three men were found collapsed along a Tokyo riverbank in the early hours of Wednesday with head injuries, with one unconsciousness and in a critical condition.
