More gummies found to contain illegal drug

OSAKA, Nov 17 ( News On Japan ) - As investigations continue into 'cannabis gummies' in Japan, police have discovered another product by the same manufacturer to contain illegal cannabis-derived ingredients.

The Osaka-based company, which manufactured the gummies that reportedly caused at least a dozen people to fall ill since the beginning of this month, was raided by police earlier in August in search of the newly banned "THCH" ingredient, leading them to discover a different product that contained an illegal substance.

The manufacturing company has explained that they "imported the products without thinking they contained anything illegal."