More gummies found to contain illegal drug
OSAKA, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - As investigations continue into 'cannabis gummies' in Japan, police have discovered another product by the same manufacturer to contain illegal cannabis-derived ingredients.
The Osaka-based company, which manufactured the gummies that reportedly caused at least a dozen people to fall ill since the beginning of this month, was raided by police earlier in August in search of the newly banned "THCH" ingredient, leading them to discover a different product that contained an illegal substance.
The manufacturing company has explained that they "imported the products without thinking they contained anything illegal."
Nov 17 (ANNnewsCH) - いわゆる「大麻グミ」を巡る問題で、グミを製造した大阪市の会社の別の商品に違法な成分が含まれていたことが分かりました。警察はグミについても詳しく鑑定しています。 ...continue reading
JR Yamanote Line suspended over the weekend between Ikebukuro and Osaki due to Shibuya Station upgrade
News On Japan - Nov 17
Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending operations on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
Emergency contraceptives to be sold at 150 pharmacies across Japan from Nov 28
The Japan Pharmaceutical Association will begin experimental sales of "emergency contraceptives," aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, at approximately 150 pharmacies nationwide starting from Nov 28 as part of a feasibility study to make them available without a doctor's prescription.
New footage shows volcanic island off Iwo Jima still erupting
The new island that emerged off the coast of Iwo Jima last month continues to spew ash and lava every few minutes.
String of burglaries in Japan linked to Guatemalan man
A man claiming to be of Guatemalan nationality, who was arrested for breaking into a house in Tokyo, has been implicated in a string of burglaries totaling 5 million yen.
Car rams into Israeli Embassy in Tokyo
A car crashed into the barricades near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday morning, injuring a police officer.
Top Kabukicho host busted for punching female customer, stealing cash
A Kabukicho host with the highest monthly sales in Tokyo's red light district has been arrested for assaulting a female customer who owed him money.
Greenhouse gases reach highest levels in 40 years: Japan Meteorological Agency
Last year's average global concentration of greenhouse gases recorded their highest levels since statistics began in 1984, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Experts predict bed bugs will spread in Japan
As international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, the global proliferation of bed bugs is raising concerns in Japan, where experts are now warning of an unavoidable spread of these blood-sucking insects.
Missing foreign tourists found working in Japan for 6,500 yen a day
Japan is witnessing a rapid increase in foreign nationals disappearing after arriving as tourists.
Cannabis gummies blamed for spate of hospitalizations in Tokyo
Several young people in Tokyo have recently been sent to hospital after complaining of feeling sick from consuming "cannabis gummies".
Runaway tire from modified car leaves 4-year-old girl in critical condition
A 49-year-old driver of a modified car has been arrested after his tire fell off and knocked a young girl unconscious, leaving her in critical condition in Sapporo on Tuesday.
'Fish from the sky' hits car in Fukuoka, cracking windshield
Footage captured by a dashcam in Fukuoka on Tuesday shows a fish falling from the sky, making a direct hit on a car's windshield.
46 years since Yokota Megumi was abducted by N.Korea
Wednesday marks 46 years since a 13-year-old junior high school girl was kidnapped by North Korean agents.
Sharp increase in denials for Japanese women entering U.S.
Entry denials into the United States from Japan have surged in the past year, with some young Japanese women visiting Hawaii for tourism being forced to return to Japan.
YouTuber who made bogus 'citizen's arrest' busted for defamation
Japanese YouTuber "Rengoku Koroaki", known for citizen's arrest themed videos, has been apprehended for posting a video of a woman surrounded by 5 to 6 men while being falsely accused of reselling theatre tickets.
