Fatal crash at Suzuka circuit: One dead in four-motorbike collision

NAGOYA, Nov 20 ( News On Japan ) - An accident involving four motorbikes while racing on the Suzuka Circuit in central Japan on Sunday has left one rider dead.

After one rider crashed during the race, three other bikes from behind got caught in the deadly crash at around 3 PM.

A 54-year-old man from Osaka City, who was on the second bike, was fatally injured.

The other three riders sustained minor injuries.

At the time, the final race of the "Suzuka Sunday Road Race" for 1000cc motorcycles was being held, with 45 bikes participating, including the deceased man.

The crash site occurred on the home straight. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.