Fatal crash at Suzuka circuit: One dead in four-motorbike collision
NAGOYA, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - An accident involving four motorbikes while racing on the Suzuka Circuit in central Japan on Sunday has left one rider dead.
After one rider crashed during the race, three other bikes from behind got caught in the deadly crash at around 3 PM.
A 54-year-old man from Osaka City, who was on the second bike, was fatally injured.
The other three riders sustained minor injuries.
At the time, the final race of the "Suzuka Sunday Road Race" for 1000cc motorcycles was being held, with 45 bikes participating, including the deceased man.
The crash site occurred on the home straight. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Japan sees shift to domestic travel amid weakening yen and aging population
Preparations for the New Year are underway across Japan, with a noticeable shift from overseas to domestic travel for the year-end and New Year season, stemming from the yen's historic decline.
Tokyo's Odaiba hosts Japan's largest beach projection mapping
Japan's largest projection mapping event was launched Saturday night on the sandy beaches of Odaiba Seaside Park, Tokyo.
Riot officer's hand severely injured in Israeli Embassy attack, far-right activist charged
A far-right activist has been arrested and charged with assault after crashing a car into a barrier near the Israeli Embassy on Thursday, with a riot police officer suffering three broken fingers and a near-severed little finger.
Toei subway completes platform door installation, employee idea slashes costs
The introduction of platform doors at Nishimagome Station on the Toei Asakusa Line marks the completion of platform door installation across all Tokyo Metropolitan Government-managed subway stations.
Snow falls 30 days early in Fukuoka
Fukuoka City, on the northern shore of Japan's Kyushu Island, observed its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, 30 days ahead of average.
Edogawa installs 80 cameras to tackle highest bicycle theft rate in Tokyo
Edogawa Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest incidence of bicycle thefts in the city, announced the installation of 80 surveillance cameras in bicycle parking areas at private condominiums and other locations.
Honda to launch unmanned autonomous taxi service in Odaiba in January 2026
Honda is set to launch an unmanned autonomous taxi service in Tokyo's Odaiba area in about two years.
Japanese 'naked' comedy live in Shanghai
A live show held in China on Friday night featured popular Japanese comedians, including Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, or 'Tony' Yasumura, who presented his 'nude' act while wearing full-body tights.
Japan aims to make second attempt to launch flagship H3 rocket by end of March
Japan's space agency says it aims to make a second attempt to launch the country's new flagship H3 rocket by the end of next March.
'Late autumn storm' rips off roofs in Hokkaido
A low-pressure system moving over Japan on Friday turned into a 'late autumn storm', with winds in Hokkaido strong enough to rip off roofs.
Tokyo's rail loop partially shut down over the weekend
Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending services on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
More gummies found to contain illegal drug
As investigations continue into 'cannabis gummies' in Japan, police have discovered another product by the same manufacturer to contain illegal cannabis-derived ingredients.
Emergency contraceptives to be sold at 150 pharmacies across Japan from Nov 28
The Japan Pharmaceutical Association will begin experimental sales of "emergency contraceptives," aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, at approximately 150 pharmacies nationwide starting from Nov 28 as part of a feasibility study to make them available without a doctor's prescription.
New footage shows volcanic island off Iwo Jima still erupting
The new island that emerged off the coast of Iwo Jima last month continues to spew ash and lava every few minutes.
String of burglaries in Japan linked to Guatemalan man
A man claiming to be of Guatemalan nationality, who was arrested for breaking into a house in Tokyo, has been implicated in a string of burglaries totaling 5 million yen.
