Year-end Jumbo Lottery tickets go on sale

TOKYO, Nov 21 ( News On Japan ) - Sales of the "Year-End Jumbo Lottery," offering 1 billion yen in total prize money, kicked off Tuesday.

First prize will receive 700 million yen, and 150 million yen for supplementary prizes.

At a Yurakucho sales booth in Tokyo, about 300 people formed a queue, with one hopeful participant saying, "I've been lining up since Saturday. I brought a sleeping bag with me. If I win, I want to buy a bigger property, get a camper van, and camp there."

Lottery tickets will be on sale until December 22, with the drawing to be held on New Year's Eve.