Japanese woman who flagged SDF sexual abuse included in BBC '100 women 2023'
TOKYO, Nov 22 (NHK) - The BBC has included a former member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force who spoke out about sexual violence within her unit in its annual list of 100 women for 2023.
The British public broadcaster on Tuesday released its annual list of 100 inspiring and influential women around the world.
This year's list includes Gonoi Rina, who went public about the sexual abuse she suffered from multiple male colleagues in her unit.
The BBC says Gonoi "launched a public campaign calling for accountability, a tough task in a male-dominated society where sexual abuse survivors face a fierce backlash if they speak out."
The BBC says her case pushed the SDF to conduct an internal investigation, which led to more than 100 other complaints of harassment.
Included on the list is former US First Lady Michelle Obama, who has worked to ensure girls are given an education.
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is also on the list. She has worked on human rights issues, including crimes against humanity in Ukraine.
NHK - Nov 22
