Woman stabbed at music venue near Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov 24 ( NHK ) - Japanese police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place at a music arena in Yokohama City, south of Tokyo, on Thursday.

A woman in her 40s was found bleeding from the abdomen at K-Arena Yokohama shortly after 5:40 p.m.

The woman was rushed to a hospital. She reportedly suffered a serious injury, but is conscious and can respond to questions.

The police say she was attending a music event. She reportedly told them she noticed a knife stuck in her body when she left the building.

The police are searching for the perpetrator, who likely fled the scene after stabbing the victim.

The arena is about 700 meters east of the Yokohama railway station. The event featuring several artists was held there from 2 p.m. on Thursday.