Man arrested for meeting young girl, promising to make her 'happiest in the world'

TOKYO, Nov 26 ( News On Japan ) - A 29-year-old man has been arrested for meeting an underage teen girl, with sexual intent, after sending her messages, promising to make her "the happiest in the world".

The self-proclaimed company employee is suspected of sending messages to a teenage girl in Yamanashi Prefecture from November 19 to 23. He allegedly promised to make her "the happiest girl in the world" and to cover all expenses, including transportation and leisure costs, and met her near Kofu Station.

According to police, Nishida met the girl through social media and has admitted to the allegations, confirming his intentions.

The law against requesting a meeting with a child under the age of 16 for obscene purposes was introduced in July 2023.