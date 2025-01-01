'Dynaland' ski resort opens in snow-covered Gifu mountains
NAGOYA, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - The ski slopes of "Dynaland" in Gujo City, Gifu Prefecture, opened for business on Friday, with expectations high this season after a disappointing last winter, and snow already reaching a depth of 1 meter in some areas.
Skiers and snowboarders who visited early were seen enjoying the 2500m long course, relishing in the pleasant conditions.
Hard to Book! Sophisticated Limited Express Train in Japan | Private Compartment
I'm taking Saphir Odoriko from Tokyo to Atami and trying the private compartment which is extremely hard to book. The train is operated by JR East.
JR East offering one-day unlimited rides for 10,000 yen
JR East is offering a discount ticket for 10,000 yen that allows unlimited travel for one day, including on Shinkansen and limited express trains, available on weekdays from February 14 to March 14 next year.
Kansai Airport opens new international area featuring Japan's largest duty-free shop
As Osaka prepares to welcome visitors for Expo 2025, the largest duty-free shop in Japan has opened its doors inside the renewed international area of Kansai Airport.
Does Japan dread or desire its influx of international tourists?
Kyoto is bracing for another influx of tourists. Next to the rollout of the city administration’s ‘mind your manners’ campaign, Kyoto has terminated its popular one-day bus pass to discourage tourists from using the city’s busses.
Mysterious 'sea fog' descends on Hiroshima
Monday morning's intense cold snap created a fantastical sea fog, witnessed from Fudekageyama Observation Plaza in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Historical 'castle stays' for only 1 million yen
Castles in Japan have opened their gates to luxury tourism, offering guests a feudal experience with historical reenactments and bathtub-view illuminations.
Things to do in SAPPORO, Japan | Sapporo Travel Guide showcasing HOKKAIDO's Capital City
Today we’re embarking on a journey across Hokkaido’s capital city. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant city life, and unique culinary delights, Sapporo offers a blend of urban sophistication and natural beauty.
Japan's Myoko Kogen to revive as ski resort like Canada's Whistler
Myoko Kogen, a ski area in Niigata prefecture on the Sea of Japan, is set to revive as a global resort thanks to a more than 200 billion yen ($1.36 billion) investment by an overseas real estate manager.
Chichibu Night Festival: Glamorous floats decorate the winter town
The Chichibu Night Festival, known as one of Japan's three major Hikiyama festivals along with Kyoto's Gion Festival and Gifu's Takayama Festival, was held on Sunday in Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture.
I Spent $1,000 on Japan's Tiniest Car (It was a bad idea).
21 days. A 2,000km Journey Across Japan. Just one problem. We need a vehicle. And so with a budget of $1,000 we go in search of Japan's tiniest car.
New Year's royal greeting won't require lottery
The Imperial Household Agency has announced that the New Year's public greeting, scheduled for January 2nd next year, will be held without a lottery system and will return to almost its pre-pandemic state for the first time in four years.
2025 Osaka Expo advance tickets go on sale
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.
Intense cold wave hits Japan, snow to reach 1 meter
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
Japan relaxes visa requirements for Saudi nationals
Japan on Wednesday announced the relaxation of visa requirements for Saudi nationals, introducing multiple-entry visa schemes for Saudis who meet certain financial requirements.
Severe weather continues in northern Japan, heavy snow forecast
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
