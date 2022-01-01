Cop goes undercover to take upskirt videos
NAGOYA, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - A police officer from the Ise Police Station in Mie Prefecture has been arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a 24-year-old woman from a real estate agency, while masquerading as a potential tenant.
The 33-year-old assistant inspector applied to view the property under a false name, pretending to be a company employee looking for a rental property. He has admitted to the allegations, "I arranged for the inspection because I intended to take videos. I was stressed from work and other things."
Japan's Empress Masako marks 60th birthday
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Empress Masako turned 60 years old on Saturday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said she would like to express her renewed and sincere gratitude to the people for their heartwarming feelings towards her.
NHK - Dec 09
News On Japan - Dec 09
A police officer from the Ise Police Station in Mie Prefecture has been arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a 24-year-old woman from a real estate agency, while masquerading as a potential tenant.
News On Japan - Dec 09
Tokyo Disneyland apologizes for Minnie Mouse skirt-lifting incident
Kyodo - Dec 09
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland on Friday apologized after clips of Minnie Mouse having her skirt lifted by another character during a recent Christmas parade went viral on social media, with some harshly criticizing the gesture as sexual harassment.
Kyodo - Dec 09
Kidnapped schoolgirl had lethal dose of cough medicine, 58-year-old man arrested
News On Japan - Dec 08
A 58-year-old man has been arrested for abducting a 16-year-old high school girl last month in his car and taking her to his home. The girl died the following day, with an autopsy revealing a lethal dose of cough medicine in her system.
News On Japan - Dec 08
'Otaru Fart'? 30-year-old road sign causes stink
News On Japan - Dec 07
A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
News On Japan - Dec 07
What life in Fukushima's nuclear exclusion zone is like
Abroad in Japan - Dec 07
It's been 12 years since the Fukushima Nuclear disaster and the $200bn clean up effort is still ongoing. We revisit the exclusion zone for the first time in 4 years to see first hand.
Abroad in Japan - Dec 07
Arrested drunk man has no memory of throwing bike onto train tracks
News On Japan - Dec 07
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a bicycle onto railway tracks from a footbridge.
News On Japan - Dec 07
Death sentence sought in Kyoto Animation studio arson-murder trial
NHK - Dec 07
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
NHK - Dec 07
Car crashes into Fukuoka cram school
News On Japan - Dec 07
A car driven by a 73-year-old man crashed into a classroom of a cram school in Fukuoka on Wednesday night, injuring four people, including an instructor and junior high school students.
News On Japan - Dec 07
'King of Toyoko' faces schoolgirl rape allegations
News On Japan - Dec 06
A man known as the "King of Toyoko" in Kabukicho, the entertainment district of Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a junior high school girl he met in Osaka.
News On Japan - Dec 06
Host clubs in Tokyo's Shinjuku to stop allowing customers to run up tabs
NHK - Dec 06
Operators in Tokyo's Shinjuku ward of host clubs, in which male companions entertain female customers, plan to take measures to prevent clients from accumulating excessive bills.
NHK - Dec 06
'Luffy' crime ring members served fresh warrants over 2022 robbery
Kyodo - Dec 06
Four senior members of a group suspected of organizing scams and burglaries in Japan from the Philippines were served fresh arrest warrants Tuesday for allegedly orchestrating a robbery that resulted in injuries in western Tokyo last year, police said.
Kyodo - Dec 06
Police arrest Japan taxi driver after running over pigeon
CNA - Dec 05
A Tokyo taxi driver was arrested for deliberately driving into a flock of pigeons and killing one, police said Tuesday (Dec 5), reportedly because he was angry that the birds were on the road.
CNA - Dec 05
Train enthusiasts charged for trespassing on tracks to photograph 'Cassiopeia'
News On Japan - Dec 05
Two men in their twenties have been charged for allegedly trespassing on the JR Utsunomiya Line tracks to photograph the sleeper express "Cassiopeia".
News On Japan - Dec 05
Japanese man dies after bungee jump from Macau Tower
News On Japan - Dec 05
A 56-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday after a bungee jump from Macau Tower, plunging at speeds of around 200 kilometers per hour from a height of 233 meters.
News On Japan - Dec 05
Akita dogs walk on Shibuya street to mark 100 years since birth of Hachiko
NHK - Dec 04
Dozens of Akita Inu dogs were paraded along a road in Tokyo's Shibuya ward to celebrate 100 years since the birth of Hachiko -- a male Akita that became famous for its loyalty.
NHK - Dec 04
