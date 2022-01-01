Cop goes undercover to take upskirt videos

NAGOYA, Dec 09 ( News On Japan ) - A police officer from the Ise Police Station in Mie Prefecture has been arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a 24-year-old woman from a real estate agency, while masquerading as a potential tenant.

The 33-year-old assistant inspector applied to view the property under a false name, pretending to be a company employee looking for a rental property. He has admitted to the allegations, "I arranged for the inspection because I intended to take videos. I was stressed from work and other things."