Elementary school teacher busted filming up student's skirt

TOKYO, Jan 06 ( News On Japan ) - A male elementary school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of filming up a female student's skirt at the school where he works.

The 33-year-old teacher at an elementary school in Saitama Prefecture is believed to have used his smartphone to film up the girl's skirt in December 2022 and February 2023. He has reportedly admitted to the allegations.

The police have also found multiple upskirt videos on his smartphone and are investigating possible additional offenses.