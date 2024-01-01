Education | Feb 15

Teachers Call for Abolition of 'Unlimited Work for Fixed Pay' Law

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - With discussions on improving teacher salaries commencing at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology's expert panel, active teachers have called for the abolition of the "Kyutoku Law" (Special Law on the Salaries of Teachers and School Staff), which they say contributes to long working hours.

Professor Yuki Honda from the University of Tokyo stated, "The law allows for work to be assigned infinitely for a fixed salary. As long as the Kyutoku Law exists, the workload and working hours for teachers can expand indefinitely."

High school teacher Yuji Nishimura expressed his distress over the discussions, saying, "Today's discussion was too painful to listen to. I hope the participants realize that every word they say in the discussion can either save or destroy teachers' lives."

Former elementary school teacher Hirotada Ototake and active teachers held a press conference on the 14th, advocating for the abolition of the Kyutoku Law, which stipulates that teachers receive a 4% salary increase instead of overtime pay.

The press conference was held in response to the commencement of discussions on the nature of teacher salaries by the Ministry's expert panel. The speakers emphasized that the discussions should be based on the premise that there are inherent problems with the Kyutoku Law itself.

The expert panel is expected to present a general direction on the issue by spring this year.

Source: ANN

MORE Education NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on the morning of the 17th. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

Tourist Falls 15 Meters While Doing "Matanozoki"

A man fell down a slope at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's three most scenic views on Thursday, with the moment he was pushed captured on camera.

Why Tokyo Cherry Blossoms Bloom First

As the mild winter brings early blooms to some cherry blossom varieties, many wonder if the iconic Yoshino cherry trees will also flower sooner than usual. Let's delve into the forecast for this year's cherry blossom season.

FOLLOW US
         