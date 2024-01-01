Teachers Call for Abolition of 'Unlimited Work for Fixed Pay' Law

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - With discussions on improving teacher salaries commencing at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology's expert panel, active teachers have called for the abolition of the "Kyutoku Law" (Special Law on the Salaries of Teachers and School Staff), which they say contributes to long working hours.

Professor Yuki Honda from the University of Tokyo stated, "The law allows for work to be assigned infinitely for a fixed salary. As long as the Kyutoku Law exists, the workload and working hours for teachers can expand indefinitely."

High school teacher Yuji Nishimura expressed his distress over the discussions, saying, "Today's discussion was too painful to listen to. I hope the participants realize that every word they say in the discussion can either save or destroy teachers' lives."

Former elementary school teacher Hirotada Ototake and active teachers held a press conference on the 14th, advocating for the abolition of the Kyutoku Law, which stipulates that teachers receive a 4% salary increase instead of overtime pay.

The press conference was held in response to the commencement of discussions on the nature of teacher salaries by the Ministry's expert panel. The speakers emphasized that the discussions should be based on the premise that there are inherent problems with the Kyutoku Law itself.

The expert panel is expected to present a general direction on the issue by spring this year.

