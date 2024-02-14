Profits Up for Restaurant Giants

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - Two major family restaurant chains in Japan have reported their annual financial results, showing an increase in net profits due to the recovery in the number of customers following the downgrading of COVID-19 to a Class 5 infectious disease.

Among these, Skylark Holdings, which operates chains such as "Gusto," announced that its group sales for the past year amounted to 354.8 billion yen, a 16.8% increase from the previous year. The final balance of profit and loss turned from a deficit of 6.3 billion yen the previous year to a profit of 4.7 billion yen. The company has attributed this turnaround to intensified efforts to procure the same ingredients across multiple brands to reduce costs, as well as to the expansion of low-priced side menus, which led to an increase in the number of orders per customer and a recovery in the number of visitors. The company plans to open approximately 300 new stores over the next three years, focusing on urban areas, in response to the recovery in demand for dining out. During an online press conference, Chairman Makoto Tani stated, "After the pandemic, it has become clear that while consumers are saving on food at home, they still want to enjoy dining out. We will continue to offer menus that combine affordable products with high-value items."

On the other hand, Royal Holdings, which operates restaurants such as "Royal Host," reported group sales of 138.9 billion yen for the past year, a 33.6% increase over the previous year. Furthermore, the final profit was 4 billion yen, up 46.5% from the previous year. The increase in restaurant visitors due to the reclassification of COVID-19, as well as the recovery of inbound tourism, contributed to a strong performance in the hotel business, boosting profits.

Source: NHK