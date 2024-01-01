Business | Feb 15

Germany Surpasses Japan in 2023 Nominal GDP

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - The Cabinet Office announced that Japan's nominal GDP in 2023 fell to fourth place globally, overtaken by Germany, in dollar terms, partly due to a continued downturn in personal consumption, influenced by rising prices.

The real GDP growth rate was minus 0.1% compared to the previous three months, translating to an annualized decrease of 0.4%.

Personal consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, declined in areas such as clothing and dining out due to a tendency towards saving.

A Cabinet Office official pointed out that the depreciation of the yen was a significant factor, but "being overtaken by Germany, with only two-thirds of Japan's workforce, indicates Japan's low productivity."

Shinichiro Kobayashi, Chief Researcher at Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting, commented, "After the collapse of the bubble economy, companies have struggled to make aggressive capital investments. This has made it difficult to improve productivity."

Whether Japan can enter a positive cycle of gradual increases in both prices and wages will significantly impact the future of the Japanese economy, with this year's spring labor negotiations playing a crucial role.

Source: ANN

