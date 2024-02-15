Entertainment | Feb 16

Unwinding with 'Lunchtime Booze' After Night Shift

TOKYO, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - The first volume of "Lunch Shu," a gourmet manga series by Sanko Takada based on the original work by Hika Harada, was released today on February 15. The story follows a woman named Sachiko Inumori, who works as a "watcher" staying up all night to keep an eye on requested items. After her night shifts, instead of enjoying a drink in the evening, she indulges in "lunchtime drinking."

"Lunch Shu" depicts the life of Sachiko as she encounters various people with their own circumstances through her job: a mother who cannot nurse her sick child due to working at night, a pet owner who must leave their dog at home, and a son worried about his mother with dementia who tends to wander. As Sachiko reflects on her own life, thoughts of her estranged husband and beloved daughter come to mind. It is in these moments of feeling lost after a night shift that a delicious meal and drink during lunchtime truly hit the spot.

In celebration of the release of the first volume, Comic Natalie is currently offering a limited-time free trial reading of "Lunch Shu." The trial includes the first chapter, where Sachiko recharges with a meat bowl and sweet potato shochu, the second chapter featuring a hamburger and beer, and the third chapter where she enjoys a cup of local sake from Nemuro at a sushi restaurant with a bowl of crab miso soup. Readers are encouraged to take this opportunity to try reading the manga.

The images accompanying this article are from the manga "Lunch Shu" by Sanko Takada and Hika Harada. The manga is available for purchase as of February 15, 2024, from KADOKAWA.

(c)Sanko Takada 2024 ©Hika Harada 2023

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on the morning of the 17th. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

Tourist Falls 15 Meters While Doing "Matanozoki"

A man fell down a slope at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's three most scenic views on Thursday, with the moment he was pushed captured on camera.

Why Tokyo Cherry Blossoms Bloom First

As the mild winter brings early blooms to some cherry blossom varieties, many wonder if the iconic Yoshino cherry trees will also flower sooner than usual. Let's delve into the forecast for this year's cherry blossom season.

FOLLOW US
         