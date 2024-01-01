Nara Faces Backlash Over K-Pop Concert

Dec 16 (News On Japan) - Nara Prefecture is under fire for allocating 270 million yen ($1.75 million) in taxpayer money to host a free K-Pop concert at Nara Park next October. The event, expected to attract 9,000 attendees, will feature South Korean artists, with their fees and travel expenses covered by the Korean side. However, Nara will shoulder the operational costs.

The plan has sparked criticism online, with many calling the expenditure a waste of public funds. Comments like "Outrageous misuse of taxpayer money" and demands to prioritize traditional cultural events over foreign pop concerts have gained traction.

Local assembly member Ogita Yoshio questioned the move, stating, "Can this truly gain the approval of our residents? A one-day event like this feels transient, with no lasting impact for the community."

Governor Makoto Yamashita defended the concert, emphasizing its cultural value. He argued that the event provides Japanese youth with a rare chance to see their favorite artists live, fostering goodwill and cultural exchange between Japan and South Korea.

Amid backlash, Yamashita apologized for a controversial phrasing in his earlier statements, clarifying that his intent was to highlight affordability, not imply financial struggles among Japanese youth. Despite the correction, public opinion remains divided over the use of prefectural funds.

Source: ANN