Entertainment | Feb 19

Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" Triumphs at Annie Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - At the Annie Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, known as the Academy Awards of the animation industry, Hayao Miyazaki's film "The Boy and the Heron" received the Storyboard and Character Animation awards.

Nominated in seven categories, "The Boy and the Heron" missed out on the most coveted Best Feature award but secured accolades for Storyboarding and Character Animation.

Animation director Yu Honda, who attended the ceremony, reflected on the seven-year journey of making the film. He believed Miyazaki initially intended to complete the project in about three years and make it his swan song. Honda reminisced about working side by side with Miyazaki, who often sang and suggested watching the beautiful sunset from the rooftop, seemingly enjoying the remaining years of his life. Despite the project taking seven years, Honda joked that Miyazaki is still alive and his life plans have been disrupted. He believes Miyazaki might be bored and hopes he will start working on a new project, to which Honda would gladly contribute.

Studio Ghibli's executive officer, Junichi Nishioka, accepted the Storyboard award on behalf of Miyazaki. He mentioned that Miyazaki couldn't attend due to his age and the challenges of a long journey. Nishioka expressed his pleasure that Miyazaki's storyboarding was recognized, considering him the most passionate director in this aspect globally. Unlike other directors, Miyazaki doesn't write scripts but starts directly with storyboarding, a unique approach in the industry. Nishioka highlighted Miyazaki's dedication to translating his mental imagery onto paper over a year and his continuous storyboarding while directing on set for 50 years. He quoted one of Miyazaki's famous sayings: "The person who draws the storyboard is the director."

"The Boy and the Heron" has already made history by being the first Japanese film to win the Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globe Awards. It is also nominated for the Best Animated Feature at the upcoming Academy Awards on March 10th, with high hopes for a win.

Additionally, Joe Hisaishi, who has composed music for numerous Studio Ghibli films, was honored with the Winsor McCay Award for his significant contributions to the animation industry.

Meanwhile, Makoto Shinkai's film "Suzume no Tojimari" was nominated in seven categories, including Best Feature and Best Writing, but did not secure any awards. The Best Feature award went to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

by Aya Takahashi

Source: 日テレNEWS

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Earthquake Victims in Greenhouses Battle the Heat

Temperatures across Japan on Sunday, February 18, soared to levels typical of March or April. In Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered damage from the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the mercury rose, forcing evacuees in plastic greenhouses to take measures against the heat.

Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" Triumphs at Annie Awards

At the Annie Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, known as the Academy Awards of the animation industry, Hayao Miyazaki's film "The Boy and the Heron" received the Storyboard and Character Animation awards.

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday morning. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

FOLLOW US
         