Entertainment | Feb 20

Vertical Reading Manga Gaining Popularity

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Vertical reading manga (webtoons), which have been hits as drama originals in Japan and Korea, have recently gained attention. Vertical reading manga are optimized for reading by scrolling vertically on a smartphone.

The ease of reading in a smartphone-optimized format and the ease of expanding into the global market are said to be the reasons for the rapid expansion. Creators, editors, platformers, and production companies involved in vertical reading manga gathered to discuss the background of this trend.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: NNN

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Tomato Price Surge Sends Shockwaves Through Food Industry

Following last year's "Egg Shock," there is now concern over the recent price increases of tomato products such as ketchup and whole tomatoes, with the term "Tomato Shock" being used by some in the restaurant industry to describe the new reality.

"Lord's Pillow Syndrome" Linked to Increased Stroke Risk

Recent research reveals that sleeping on a pillow that is too high can increase the risk of stroke. Experts warn that pillows higher than 12 centimeters should be used with caution, as the risk increases with height.

Japan McDonald's to Start Charging for Bags

Starting April, some major fast-food chains, including McDonald's Japan, will begin charging for bags at select locations. McDonald's Japan has announced that starting April, 23 stores in Nagasaki Prefecture will introduce a fee of 5 yen per bag for customers who use shopping bags.

Japan Establishes Drinking Guidelines

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has created the first "Drinking Guidelines" indicating the amount of alcohol in drinks that can increase health risks.

Public Support for Political Parties Hits 11-Year Low

In a public opinion poll conducted by NNN and Yomiuri Shimbun from February 16 to 18, 52 percent of respondents said they did not support any political party, a 4-point increase from the previous January survey.

FOLLOW US
         