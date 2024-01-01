Vertical Reading Manga Gaining Popularity

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Vertical reading manga (webtoons), which have been hits as drama originals in Japan and Korea, have recently gained attention. Vertical reading manga are optimized for reading by scrolling vertically on a smartphone.

The ease of reading in a smartphone-optimized format and the ease of expanding into the global market are said to be the reasons for the rapid expansion. Creators, editors, platformers, and production companies involved in vertical reading manga gathered to discuss the background of this trend.

Source: NNN