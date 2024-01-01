Celebrity Couple's Surrogacy Battle Turns into TV Drama

The first volume of Reiji Otake's "The Man Who Won't Divorce CASE2" was released on Tuesday, February 20, continuing the gripping tale of Jo Nagase, an actor at the pinnacle of both popularity and talent, who finds himself embroiled in a nasty scandal.

Nagase's life takes a dramatic turn when he is photographed in a secret rendezvous with a budding actress, leading to allegations of non-consensual indecency.

As a result, he faces disciplinary action and is pressured by his wife and lawyer, Mashiro, to divorce, which strips him of his social standing and family in an instant. However, it is revealed that this was all orchestrated by Mashiro herself.

Determined to reclaim his honor and the love of his sons, Jo decides to fight back. This series is a sequel to the "The Man Who Won't Divorce," which has also been adapted into a television drama.

This volume continues the story of a husband's desperate struggle to protect his beloved daughter from his adulterous wife, a battle with only a 10% chance of winning.

Source: Natalie