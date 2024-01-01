"SHOGUN" Actor Hiroyuki Sanada Raises Battle Cry at Zojoji Temple

TOKYO, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - International actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who starred in and produced Hollywood blockbuster "SHOGUN," held a hit-prayer event on Tuesday at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, with the movie's main cast and production team in attendance.

"SHOGUN" is a period drama spectacle that depicts the turbulent world of the Warring States period, centered around Tokugawa Ieyasu and the English navigator William Adams (Miura Anjin) who served him. Hiroyuki Sanada plays the role of Kanto daimyo Yoshi Toraenaga, modeled after Tokugawa Ieyasu, which is why the event was held at Zojoji Temple, a place associated with Ieyasu.

Hiroyuki Sanada, in anticipation of the great success of "SHOGUN," which will start streaming on Disney+STAR from February 27th, proudly raised the "battle cry of departure" and expressed his joy with an emotional expression, saying, "It is overwhelming to be able to unveil this at Zojoji Temple."

In his closing remarks, he said, "Even though our countries and eye colors may differ, if we all move forward together towards a single goal, miracles will surely happen. I would be grateful if you could also feel the message that we can build a better future together," conveying his deep passion for "SHOGUN," his first leading role in a Hollywood production, and sending a message of concern for a world where turmoil is never-ending.

Source: ANN