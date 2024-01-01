Entertainment | Feb 22

KinKi Kids Perform 27-Year-Old Hit in New Live Video

TOKYO, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - The beloved duo KinKi Kids has released an original live performance video of their hit song "Aishiteru Yori Aisaretai" on YouTube. The track, which debuted as their second single in November 1997, gained popularity as the theme song for the drama "Bokura no Yuuki: Miman Toshi," starring Tsuyoshi Domoto and Koichi Domoto.

The live video showcases the duo performing the song that, after 27 years since its release, continues to resonate with fans. Viewers can now enjoy the current performance of KinKi Kids with "Aishiteru Yori Aisaretai -YouTube Original Live-" available online.

In related news, Tsuyoshi Domoto recently announced his marriage to Kanako Momota, expressing his desire to cherish every day. Meanwhile, Koichi Domoto starred in the final performance of "SHOCK," which concluded with a grand five-month national tour. Additionally, KinKi Kids have been active on TV and radio, including a collaboration with King & Prince on "MUSIC STATION" and an appearance on the second night of the "FNS Music Festival," among other programs.

KinKi Kids have also been in the spotlight with the release of their 17th album "P album," which pieces together their 25-year career. Moreover, their new single "Schrodinger," penned by Aoi Yamazaki, has been released to the public.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

