KinKi Kids Leave SMILE-UP

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Tsuyoshi Domoto of KinKi Kids has announced his departure from his agency, SMILE-UP.

On February 22nd, Domoto updated his Instagram, reporting that he will terminate his contract with the agency at the time of contract renewal on March 31.

Domoto commented, "I have decided to move on to a new field in my life. I have continued my artistic activities while exploring my own way of fighting, facing my body. To move forward in my life as an artist, I felt the need to make a significant change in my environment. I will live my once-in-a-lifetime life with all my heart, cherishing each day, and walk into a new field of life with gratitude in my heart."

Domoto joined the former Johnny's office in 1991 and made his CD debut in 1997 as the duo "KinKi Kids" with Koichi Domoto. In January this year, he married Kanako Momota of "Momoiro Clover Z," which became a major topic.

by Aya Takahashi
