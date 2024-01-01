Entertainment | Feb 23

"One Piece" Episode 1095: Sanji's Fury Ignites After Nami is Attacked by Seraphim S-Shark

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - The synopsis for Episode 1095 of the anime "ONE PIECE," titled "The Genius Minds: The Six Vegapunks!" which is scheduled to air at 9:30 AM on Sunday, February 25th, has been revealed.

Seraphim S-Shark attacks the group of five, including Nami, inside the lab. Seeing Nami taking a hit, Sanji's anger explodes, and together with Robin, Usopp, and Franky, they strike back. The possibilities of science are endless, and research has already begun. An insatiable curiosity overwhelms the Straw Hat crew. Good and evil, knowledge and desire, ideas and explosions - talent from all directions comes together here.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Dengeki

