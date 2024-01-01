TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Mio Matsuda, winner of the "Miss Young Magazine" title in the "Miss Magazine 2023" contest, appeared in the "Miss Maga's Asobiba! Retro Gravure" feature on "Yanmaga Web," which was released on Thursday, showcasing her stunning physique.

松田実桜（C）岡本武志／ヤンマガWeb

The project serves as a platform for the winners of Miss Magazine to grow through playful gravure and video content on the web. The theme for this installment was "retro," with six individuals transforming into pin-up girls. The first week featured Matsuda, who presented a gravure spread wrapped in a cute and nostalgic atmosphere.

Source: MDPR