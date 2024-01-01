Entertainment | Feb 23

Mio Matsuda Wins "Miss Young Magazine 2023"

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Mio Matsuda, winner of the "Miss Young Magazine" title in the "Miss Magazine 2023" contest, appeared in the "Miss Maga's Asobiba! Retro Gravure" feature on "Yanmaga Web," which was released on Thursday, showcasing her stunning physique.

松田実桜（C）岡本武志／ヤンマガWeb

The project serves as a platform for the winners of Miss Magazine to grow through playful gravure and video content on the web. The theme for this installment was "retro," with six individuals transforming into pin-up girls. The first week featured Matsuda, who presented a gravure spread wrapped in a cute and nostalgic atmosphere.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: MDPR

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Three-Day Weekend's "Must-Visit Spots"

While mid-winter weather has again descended on the Kanto region of Japan, with some areas now covered in snow, cherry blossom spots are already reaching their peak just before the three-day weekend starting on February 23.

J1 League Kicks Off

The J1 League is set to kick off on Friday, with eyes not only on the title race between accomplished teams such as the defending champions Vissel Kobe and Yokohama F. Marinos but also on the performance of newly promoted teams like FC Machida Zelvia and Tokyo Verdy, which is making a return to J1 after 16 years.

Japan's Defense Debate: Exporting the Next-Generation Fighter Jet

The first-ever discussion between the executives of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito has been held on whether to allow the export of defense equipment, including the "next-generation fighter jet" being developed by Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy, to third countries.

Surgeon's Origami "Divine Technique" Goes Viral

An origami crane is created using a slender rod. The tip is pinched, and the folds are carefully made. The result is a paper crane, crafted with robot-like precision... with the accompanying video being viewed 9 million times!

Supercomputer to Advance Japan's Weather Forecasting

The Japan Meteorological Agency is showcasing its new supercomputer, which will come online from May 5th, to enhance the prediction accuracy of linear precipitation zones that cause heavy rainfall.

FOLLOW US
         