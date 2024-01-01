Entertainment | Feb 24

Mirei Mei Reacts with Disgust to Male Idol's Views on Love

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - In the latest episode of "Talking Queens" on Fuji TV, aired on February 22nd, three members of the seven-piece male idol group Travis Japan made an appearance and candidly shared their unique perspectives on love.

This led to shrieks of disbelief from female guests, including actress and model Airu Nisemi, known as "Meruru," and other prominent female talents such as Rino Sashihara and Chinatsu Wakatsuki.

The show, which features the strongest female talents active in variety shows, known as "Talking Queens," delves into the personal lives of their guests. This episode featured the popular idol group Travis Japan, who made their global debut in 2022. The group's leader Miyachika, the "foolish" character Matsuda, and the "romantic" character Matsukura guest-starred and discussed their views on romance.

When asked what they would give their girlfriends for their birthdays, Miyachika confessed, "I don't know about specific items, but something high-brand for sure." He argued that "everyone should be happy" and "the more expensive, the better," which was met with boos from the female guests.

The romantic Matsukura claimed he would give a candle engraved with her name or birthday, emphasizing his desire to gift different types of candles each year.

Matsuda's practical gift suggestion of a home hair removal device caused an uproar among the female guests, with cries of "No way." He passionately explained his idea of spending time together using the hair removal device, saying, "For areas like the back that she can't reach, she could ask, 'Can you do this for me?' and I'd be happy to help." He sincerely expressed his wish to have "hair removal sessions together," which led Sashihara and others to scream, "That's creepy, gross, yuck!"

Nisemi, in particular, showed strong aversion to Matsuda's hair removal device, saying, "Isn't that just awful?"

The three members of Travis Japan shared their unique love perspectives, leaving the "Talking Queens" quite taken aback. Viewers, especially regarding the hair removal device, flooded social media with comments like, "Meruru is totally put off. I'd absolutely hate to have a boyfriend who gave me a hair removal device," "Meruru's 'Isn't that just awful?' in polite language hurts more than being called creepy by Sashihara," and "Hair removal sessions together are just too much."

However, there were also positive reactions, with some viewers saying, "A boyfriend who gives and uses a hair removal device with you sounds really nice!"

by Aya Takahashi

Source: MDPR

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

TSMC Opens First Factory in Japan

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC's first factory in Japan is set to open today, February 24, in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Golden Toilet Symbolizes Era of Excess

As the Nikkei reaches historic highs, investors are reminiscent of the last time the market reached such dizzy heights in 1989, the end of an era as Heisei began, marked by the emergence of the Recruit scandal, considered the largest corruption scandal in the post-war era, leading to the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Takeshita.

Chilly Start to Long Weekend

The first day of the three-day weekend on February 23rd saw Tokyo's city center experiencing its coldest day of the season with a high of just 4C. Tourist spots are beginning to see snow accumulation.

Three-Day Weekend's "Must-Visit Spots"

While mid-winter weather has again descended on the Kanto region of Japan, with some areas now covered in snow, cherry blossom spots are already reaching their peak just before the three-day weekend starting on February 23.

Japan's Defense Debate: Exporting the Next-Generation Fighter Jet

The first-ever discussion between the executives of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito has been held on whether to allow the export of defense equipment, including the "next-generation fighter jet" being developed by Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy, to third countries.

FOLLOW US
         