Mirei Mei Reacts with Disgust to Male Idol's Views on Love

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - In the latest episode of "Talking Queens" on Fuji TV, aired on February 22nd, three members of the seven-piece male idol group Travis Japan made an appearance and candidly shared their unique perspectives on love.

This led to shrieks of disbelief from female guests, including actress and model Airu Nisemi, known as "Meruru," and other prominent female talents such as Rino Sashihara and Chinatsu Wakatsuki.

The show, which features the strongest female talents active in variety shows, known as "Talking Queens," delves into the personal lives of their guests. This episode featured the popular idol group Travis Japan, who made their global debut in 2022. The group's leader Miyachika, the "foolish" character Matsuda, and the "romantic" character Matsukura guest-starred and discussed their views on romance.

When asked what they would give their girlfriends for their birthdays, Miyachika confessed, "I don't know about specific items, but something high-brand for sure." He argued that "everyone should be happy" and "the more expensive, the better," which was met with boos from the female guests.

The romantic Matsukura claimed he would give a candle engraved with her name or birthday, emphasizing his desire to gift different types of candles each year.

Matsuda's practical gift suggestion of a home hair removal device caused an uproar among the female guests, with cries of "No way." He passionately explained his idea of spending time together using the hair removal device, saying, "For areas like the back that she can't reach, she could ask, 'Can you do this for me?' and I'd be happy to help." He sincerely expressed his wish to have "hair removal sessions together," which led Sashihara and others to scream, "That's creepy, gross, yuck!"

Nisemi, in particular, showed strong aversion to Matsuda's hair removal device, saying, "Isn't that just awful?"

The three members of Travis Japan shared their unique love perspectives, leaving the "Talking Queens" quite taken aback. Viewers, especially regarding the hair removal device, flooded social media with comments like, "Meruru is totally put off. I'd absolutely hate to have a boyfriend who gave me a hair removal device," "Meruru's 'Isn't that just awful?' in polite language hurts more than being called creepy by Sashihara," and "Hair removal sessions together are just too much."

However, there were also positive reactions, with some viewers saying, "A boyfriend who gives and uses a hair removal device with you sounds really nice!"

