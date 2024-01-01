Food | Feb 25

Mastering the Art of Onigiri: Nori Secrets Unraveled

TOKYO, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - Rice and nori are a perfect match. Whether it's in onigiri or sushi rolls, the aroma of seaweed is irresistible.

Nori, which plays a key role in the appearance of onigiri, has both a front and a back. But what exactly is the difference? To explain, we turn to the president of major nori maker "Yamamoto Noriten," Mr. Yamamoto.

"When you mince nori and pour it into a frame called a 'norimushi,' which is made in the same way as Japanese paper, the side that sticks to the frame is rough. The top surface is smooth, creating the front and back."

When making nori, it is dried on a bamboo screen. The smooth side that does not touch the screen is the front, while the side that touches the screen and becomes rough is the back. The characteristics of the back surface...

"Because the surface area is large, when you apply soy sauce, it only adheres to a small area."

It is said that the back side easily absorbs flavors. As for the front side...

"I think the good thing about the front is its beauty, so when placing ingredients, if you place the rice on the back and roll it, the outside will become the front, making it look more appealing."

To make delicious onigiri, it is recommended to place the smooth side on the outside.

Flavored nori sometimes has sauce applied only to the absorbent back side.

Source: ANN

MORE Food NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Feathers Fly in "All Japan Pillow Throwing Competition"

The new sport of pillow throwing, which burst into the spotlight 12 years ago inspired by high school students' school trips, is about to uncovered a new hero, with the launch of the 12th annual "All Japan Pillow Throwing Competition" held in Ito Onsen, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Beijing's Japanese Restaurants: A Tale of Japan-China Relations

A long-standing Japanese restaurants in Beijing has been forced to close, suffering the impact of a three-year-long zero-COVID policy and the backlash from Japan's policy to release treated water from Fukushima's stricken nuclear plant.

Mastering the Art of Onigiri: Nori Secrets Unraveled

Rice and nori are a perfect match. Whether it's in onigiri or sushi rolls, the aroma of seaweed is irresistible.

TSMC Opens First Factory in Japan

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC's first factory in Japan is set to open today, February 24, in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Golden Toilet Symbolizes Era of Excess

As the Nikkei reaches historic highs, investors are reminiscent of the last time the market reached such dizzy heights in 1989, the end of an era as Heisei began, marked by the emergence of the Recruit scandal, considered the largest corruption scandal in the post-war era, leading to the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Takeshita.

FOLLOW US
         