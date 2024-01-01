Kabuki Music Guidebook Released

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - A comprehensive guidebook that delves into the world of traditional Japanese Kabuki music, "Kabuki Music: A Guide to Deep Listening and Viewing," was released on Monday.

音を聴く 深く観る 歌舞伎音楽事始

Authored by Professor Makiko Tsuchida of the Faculty of Literature at Kyoritsu Women's University and published by NHK, the book is designed to introduce readers to the unique characteristics, history, and key points of appreciation of Kabuki music.

Structured in two parts, the first section, "Understanding Kabuki Music," lays the groundwork by explaining the basics, while the second section, "Listening to Kabuki Music," provides insights into the auditory experience of this traditional art form. Additionally, as a special feature, the book includes interviews with two prominent figures in the world of Kabuki music: Aoi Takemoto and Mitasuke Kineya.

Kabuki enthusiasts and newcomers alike will find "Kabuki Music: A Guide to Deep Listening and Viewing" a valuable resource to deepen their understanding and enjoyment of this integral aspect of the traditional Japanese stage. The book is available for purchase as of today on Amazon.co.jp and other retailers.

This release not only contributes to the preservation of traditional Japanese arts but also serves as an educational tool for those interested in the cultural heritage of Japan. The interviews with Takemoto and Kineya offer an intimate look into the lives of the musicians who continue to breathe life into Kabuki performances, making it a must-read for anyone looking to gain a deeper appreciation of Kabuki music.

Source: Natalie