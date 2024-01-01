Entertainment | Feb 26

Kabuki Music Guidebook Released

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - A comprehensive guidebook that delves into the world of traditional Japanese Kabuki music, "Kabuki Music: A Guide to Deep Listening and Viewing," was released on Monday.

音を聴く 深く観る 歌舞伎音楽事始

Authored by Professor Makiko Tsuchida of the Faculty of Literature at Kyoritsu Women's University and published by NHK, the book is designed to introduce readers to the unique characteristics, history, and key points of appreciation of Kabuki music.

Structured in two parts, the first section, "Understanding Kabuki Music," lays the groundwork by explaining the basics, while the second section, "Listening to Kabuki Music," provides insights into the auditory experience of this traditional art form. Additionally, as a special feature, the book includes interviews with two prominent figures in the world of Kabuki music: Aoi Takemoto and Mitasuke Kineya.

Kabuki enthusiasts and newcomers alike will find "Kabuki Music: A Guide to Deep Listening and Viewing" a valuable resource to deepen their understanding and enjoyment of this integral aspect of the traditional Japanese stage. The book is available for purchase as of today on Amazon.co.jp and other retailers.

This release not only contributes to the preservation of traditional Japanese arts but also serves as an educational tool for those interested in the cultural heritage of Japan. The interviews with Takemoto and Kineya offer an intimate look into the lives of the musicians who continue to breathe life into Kabuki performances, making it a must-read for anyone looking to gain a deeper appreciation of Kabuki music.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Kyoto's Mimurotoji Temple's 250 Weeping Plum Trees Reach Zenith

Mimurotoji Temple in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, known for its beautiful flowers, is currently celebrating the peak bloom of approximately 250 weeping plum trees, delighting visitors with the arrival of spring.

Tokyo Hosts World's Largest Projection Mapping

The world's largest projection mapping has lit up the walls of Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, standing over 240 meters tall. The opening ceremony also included the certification ceremony for the Guinness World Record.

Breakthrough on Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Treatment?

Isn't it beautiful? In a flask containing a substance with a deep purple hue, Professor Akira Kitagishi from Doshisha University is conducting an experiment that may create a groundbreaking therapeutic drug.

Beijing's Japanese Restaurants: A Tale of Japan-China Relations

A long-standing Japanese restaurants in Beijing has been forced to close, suffering the impact of a three-year-long zero-COVID policy and the backlash from Japan's policy to release treated water from Fukushima's stricken nuclear plant.

Mastering the Art of Onigiri: Nori Secrets Unraveled

Rice and nori are a perfect match. Whether it's in onigiri or sushi rolls, the aroma of seaweed is irresistible.

FOLLOW US
         