Entertainment | Feb 26

"Tyrannosaurus" Picture Book Series to be Broadcast as 3D Animation

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - The 3D animated series "Tyrannosaurus" based on the picture book series by Miyanishi Tatsuya, titled "Here Comes Tyranno!" has been announced for broadcast in Japan, along with the release of its special promotional video.

"Here Comes Tyranno!" features a cast of unique dinosaur children who differ in size and diet. The series portrays their daily lives as they occasionally clash with each other but learn to acknowledge their differences, and join forces to overcome the troubles that arise, thereby growing together. The promotional video captures the essence of the kind-hearted Tyrannosaurus Rex named Heart and his friends, despite their seemingly intimidating appearances.

This animated series is a joint production between Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd. and China's bilibili and has already been broadcast in mainland China, Taiwan, and Korea. It has garnered international acclaim, winning the BRONZE award in the "TV Series-Children" category at The Australian Effects & Animation Festival (AEAF), the Character Award at the "Golden Dragon Award" in Guangzhou, China, and was nominated at the 30th KINEKO International Film Festival.

In China, the original "Tyrannosaurus" picture book series, starting with "You Look Yummy!", has reached a total circulation of 21 million copies, making it a widely recognized work alongside its author, Miyanishi. The adaptation of "Here Comes Tyranno!" into an animated series and the release of the 30-second promotional video has been well-received.

"Here Comes Tyranno!" is based on the "Tyrannosaurus" series (written and illustrated by Tatsuya Miyanishi, published by Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd.) and is produced by Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd. and bilibili, with production by Children's Playground Media Inc., and directed by Ning Xia.

(c) Tatsuya Miyanishi, Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd. / Here Comes Tyranno! Production Committee

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

MORE Entertainment NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Kyoto's Mimurotoji Temple's 250 Weeping Plum Trees Reach Zenith

Mimurotoji Temple in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, known for its beautiful flowers, is currently celebrating the peak bloom of approximately 250 weeping plum trees, delighting visitors with the arrival of spring.

Tokyo Hosts World's Largest Projection Mapping

The world's largest projection mapping has lit up the walls of Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, standing over 240 meters tall. The opening ceremony also included the certification ceremony for the Guinness World Record.

Breakthrough on Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Treatment?

Isn't it beautiful? In a flask containing a substance with a deep purple hue, Professor Akira Kitagishi from Doshisha University is conducting an experiment that may create a groundbreaking therapeutic drug.

Beijing's Japanese Restaurants: A Tale of Japan-China Relations

A long-standing Japanese restaurants in Beijing has been forced to close, suffering the impact of a three-year-long zero-COVID policy and the backlash from Japan's policy to release treated water from Fukushima's stricken nuclear plant.

Mastering the Art of Onigiri: Nori Secrets Unraveled

Rice and nori are a perfect match. Whether it's in onigiri or sushi rolls, the aroma of seaweed is irresistible.

FOLLOW US
         