"Tyrannosaurus" Picture Book Series to be Broadcast as 3D Animation

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - The 3D animated series "Tyrannosaurus" based on the picture book series by Miyanishi Tatsuya, titled "Here Comes Tyranno!" has been announced for broadcast in Japan, along with the release of its special promotional video.

"Here Comes Tyranno!" features a cast of unique dinosaur children who differ in size and diet. The series portrays their daily lives as they occasionally clash with each other but learn to acknowledge their differences, and join forces to overcome the troubles that arise, thereby growing together. The promotional video captures the essence of the kind-hearted Tyrannosaurus Rex named Heart and his friends, despite their seemingly intimidating appearances.

This animated series is a joint production between Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd. and China's bilibili and has already been broadcast in mainland China, Taiwan, and Korea. It has garnered international acclaim, winning the BRONZE award in the "TV Series-Children" category at The Australian Effects & Animation Festival (AEAF), the Character Award at the "Golden Dragon Award" in Guangzhou, China, and was nominated at the 30th KINEKO International Film Festival.

In China, the original "Tyrannosaurus" picture book series, starting with "You Look Yummy!", has reached a total circulation of 21 million copies, making it a widely recognized work alongside its author, Miyanishi. The adaptation of "Here Comes Tyranno!" into an animated series and the release of the 30-second promotional video has been well-received.

"Here Comes Tyranno!" is based on the "Tyrannosaurus" series (written and illustrated by Tatsuya Miyanishi, published by Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd.) and is produced by Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd. and bilibili, with production by Children's Playground Media Inc., and directed by Ning Xia.

(c) Tatsuya Miyanishi, Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd. / Here Comes Tyranno! Production Committee

Source: Natalie