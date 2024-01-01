Comedian Ehara Masahiro Diagnosed with ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - Comedian Masahiro Ehara updated his YouTube channel on the 24th, where he disclosed that he has been diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and Autism Spectrum Disorder. In a video titled "Couple's Talk," Ehara engaged in a conversation with his wife, Chizuru, discussing various topics.

Ehara mentioned that he had long suspected that his behavior might indicate a developmental disorder, saying, "I've been wondering if I might have a developmental disorder?" He recounted being told that his childhood behavior was reminiscent of Asperger's syndrome. Upon consulting with a pediatric psychologist, he was diagnosed with "definitely Autism Spectrum and ADHD," which he publicly shared. When discussing his feelings at the time of diagnosis, Ehara expressed, "I already knew it, so I'm just thinking about how to live with it."

Speaking about his characteristics, Ehara revealed, "Even when I was little, I would often act differently from others, and I would wonder why I wasn't liked even though I wasn't doing anything wrong." He continued, "That's why 'not being able to read the room' is probably the biggest issue." He admitted to struggling with abstract concepts.

Regarding his decision to go public and his feelings about it, he commented, "But this is something that can't be helped. Once you and the people around you recognize it, you can somehow manage, or change your way of life." He reflected on how life has become much easier for him now. Ehara also revealed that he had faced criticism for self-diagnosing in the past, but with the diagnosis confirmed by experts, he felt validated, saying, "Once it was investigated and determined, I was satisfied," and "It has made my life even easier."

Source: MDPR