TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Acclaimed Japanese actress Ko Shibasaki is set to star in director Kiyoshi Kurosawa's first self-remake film, the Japanese-French co-production "Serpent's Path," which is scheduled for release on June 14.

柴咲コウ（C）2024 CINÉFRANCE STUDIOS – KADOKAWA CORPORATION – TARANTULA

Kiyoshi Kurosawa, a master filmmaker who has received high acclaim worldwide for many years, won the Best Director Award in the Un Certain Regard section at the 68th Cannes Film Festival for "Journey to the Shore" (2015), the Silver Lion Award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival for "Wife of a Spy" (2020), and his latest work "Chime" was screened at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival held this month. Kurosawa has been recognized at major film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, and Berlin.

The masterpiece suspense film "Serpent's Path," originally released in Japanese theaters on February 21, 1998, is resurrected across 26 years and borders as Kurosawa's first self-remake. In the newly released behind-the-scenes footage, the director himself says, "This might be the greatest masterpiece of my career," indicating the completion of his definitive work.

Ko Shibasaki, who plays the lead role of psychiatrist Sayoko Niijima, has been continuously active, appearing in consecutive hit works such as "Dr. Kotō Clinic" (2022), "How Do You Live?" and "Don't Call it Mystery" (2023), and also held a nationwide tour "Kou Shibasaki CONCERT TOUR 2023 ACTOR'S THE BEST" as an artist last December. She brilliantly portrays the enigmatic psychiatrist who assists in another's revenge.

Meanwhile, the role of Albert, a man consumed by vengeance for his murdered daughter, is played by Damien Bonnard, a French actor who has garnered significant attention in France. Bonnard starred in "Les Misérables" (2019), which won the Jury Prize in the Competition section of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the Best Actor Award at the César Awards, the French equivalent of the Academy Awards.

Ko Shibasaki, who shot the entire film on location in France and in French, prepared for the role by taking French lessons about six months prior to filming. She expressed her eagerness to accept the lead role, saying, "Why me? I can't even speak French," but she was motivated by her desire to work with Kiyoshi Kurosawa and her personal fascination with France and the French language.

The film opens with a scene of Shibasaki's character, psychiatrist Sayoko, walking the streets of Paris, heading towards Albert (Damien Bonnard), a father burning with revenge for his daughter's brutal murder. Shibasaki's French is fresh yet naturally guides the audience into the story.

Director Kurosawa commented on Shibasaki, saying, "Her sharp and mysterious gaze, along with her beast-like movements, have elevated this film to a more mysterious and profound work than the original version." The inscrutable expression of Sayoko, who assists in Albert's revenge, occasionally reveals a piercing look.

The beautiful French locations are breathtaking, and an indescribable tension runs through to the last moment. A father whose daughter has been killed. A psychiatrist who lends a hand in his revenge and seeks the truth together. What awaits at the end of this thorough revenge is unknown.

Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa's comment: The script written by Yoh Takehiko 26 years ago as an original video production is a story of thorough revenge, which was very well done. I always hoped to film it again if I had the chance. It was a stroke of luck to be able to remake it as a French film. Even more fortunate was the participation of Kou Shibasaki. She was truly a wonderful actress. Her sharp and mysterious gaze, along with her beast-like movements, have elevated this film to a more mysterious and profound work than the original version.

Lead Actress Kou Shibasaki (Role of Sayoko Niijima) comments: - On receiving the offer Why me? I can't even speak French. I shared this with director Kiyoshi Kurosawa and the producers when we met. However, I was eager to work with director Kurosawa and was also personally attracted to France and the French language, so I accepted the role with enthusiasm.

- Reflecting on filming in France, and any challenges or moving experiences I felt the French staff's respect for director Kurosawa reflected in the atmosphere and concentration on set. I was utterly focused on filming. There were countless challenges, but I achieved my goal of "enjoying filming every day." When I didn't get any corrections from the sound department's François, I'd do a fist pump and say "Yes!" (laughs).

- Preparation for speaking French and filming in France I started taking French lessons in Japan about six months before filming. While the focus was on the script, I couldn't apply anything without the basics, so I proceeded with lessons that included the fundamentals. The director told me beforehand that he wasn't expecting perfect pronunciation, but I strived to improve during filming so that the audience wouldn't feel any discomfort.

During my stay of just over two months, I requested an apartment with a kitchen. Being able to prepare my own food and feeling like I blended into the city as if I were the character living in France was great.

- What kind of work has this become? It taught me the difficulty and the greater joy of acting in a foreign language.

Damien Bonnard (Role of Albert) comments: I am extremely honored to participate in director Kiyoshi Kurosawa's next work and was deeply moved that he entrusted me with the role of Albert. Working on this film has been a very enriching experience for me. It was a great joy to embark on this adventure with Ko Shibasaki and to dive into this quest with a thousand faces together with her. A world like a labyrinth filled with revenge, pain, madness, ghosts, disappearance, and curses. I can't wait for this film to be screened in Japan and to share it with everyone.

Producer's comment: - On the decision to make the film The initial trigger was discussions with CINEFRANCE about doing something together before this project started, but separately, I had the opportunity to talk with director Kurosawa, who wanted to remake "Serpent's Path" and film in France again. When we conveyed this to the French side, they suggested, "Let's propose to director Kurosawa to remake 'Serpent's Path' in France," and that's how the project began.

The actual filming was truly wonderful, and it felt like witnessing a small miracle every day. There was a sense of respect for the director and anticipation for the day's filming throughout the set, and all the staff and cast felt pride and joy in being involved in this work.

- On casting For the role of Sayoko, in addition to being a psychiatrist living in Paris, the role required acting in French throughout the film. Rather than whether she could speak French, we wanted someone who was willing to dedicate time and effort to this challenging role. We received a response from Shibasaki-san quite early, and we were able to work together.

I remember when Shibasaki-san practiced her French lines to a considerable level during the script reading before filming, and the first time she spoke in French, the French staff said, "Shibasaki-san's French is better than we thought."

Synopsis: Albert Baschle (Damien Bonnard), a father whose 8-year-old daughter was killed by someone. With the help of psychiatrist Sayoko Niijima (Kou Shibasaki), whom he meets by chance, he dedicates his life to finding the perpetrator and seeking revenge. "Who, and why, was my daughter killed?" As the two kidnap those involved with a certain foundation, the truth gradually comes to light. "I will make the perpetrator pay with my own hands—" What lies ahead, the path of humanity or the serpent's path?

