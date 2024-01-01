When You Can't Stop Being Jealous

TOKYO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - The grass may always seem greener on the other side. Despite the potential challenges that others may face, it's human nature to look at someone else and think, "I wish I had that."

提供：ママスタセレクト

A post on the Mama Sta community posed the question: "What do you envy about your friend's husband? I'm envious of those who have younger or same-age husbands who are cool, as mine is older." What aspects of their friend's husbands do moms admire? Let's take a look at the comments they shared.

Many moms expressed envy for husbands who work hard and earn well. One mom said, "His business was about the same size as ours when he started, but my friend's husband's company has grown rapidly, and now they're quite wealthy. Meanwhile, we're still barely getting by, and my husband isn't cut out for self-employment." Another added, "Definitely the earning part. I'm envious of those with an annual income of about 10 million yen."

There were comments from moms who wish their husbands earned enough to allow them to be full-time homemakers. In dual-income families, both partners' earnings are often combined to cover living expenses and children's education costs. Some moms may continue working for career advancement or personal fulfillment, but others think, "I would quit my job if we could live on my husband's income alone, so I could focus on the family." There were also sentiments expressed about envying husbands who earn without complaining about their wife's income or how they manage household chores and childcare.

Some moms admire the empathy and cooperativeness of their friend's husbands, wishing their own husbands shared those traits. One lamented, "The ability to sense and act on their own. My husband doesn't notice anything unless I say it. When we meet with other couples, I feel so sorry for making them accommodate my husband, who doesn't even realize he's being accommodated. I don't even want to introduce my husband to friends." Another said, "Cooperativeness. I envy husbands who get along well with others. My husband doesn't mind making people wait, but he gets grumpy if he has to wait. It's annoying because his pride is unnecessarily high."

Good communication skills are also important. One mom wished her husband would suggest easy-to-make dishes for dinner instead of snack-like options when asked what he wants to eat. Another expressed envy for husbands who don't impose their opinions and have a gentle demeanor.

While moms shared what they envy about their friend's husbands, it's clear that the grass isn't always greener. For instance, some moms envy husbands who are away on solo assignments, while others are grateful their husbands don't have to relocate or live apart for work. A husband who's rarely home might give a mom more freedom, but she may also have to manage household and childcare responsibilities alone, which can be lonely.

It's common to feel envious of others' spouses, but it's important to appreciate the good qualities in one's own partner. Recognizing and valuing the positive aspects of one's husband as an important person in their life is surely a good thing.

Article by AKI Edited by SASAMINE Illustration by Mei

Source: MDPR