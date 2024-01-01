Society | May 02

"Riri-chan" Appeals Nine-Year Prison Sentence

NAGOYA, May 02 (News On Japan) - Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" has filed an appeal after being sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen for defrauding three men of over 150 million yen.

According to the indictment, Mai Watanabe induced affection from three men in their fifties and deceived them out of more than 150 million yen by falsely claiming she had a friend in debt. In addition to her fraud charges, she was also found guilty of violating the Income Tax Law by failing to declare about 40 million yen in earnings.

Last month, the Nagoya District Court delivered Watanabe a nine-year prison term and an 8 million yen fine. Her defense attorney filed an appeal with the Nagoya High Court on May 1st.

