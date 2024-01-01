Society | Mar 02

Former Kabukicho No. 1 Hostess Announces Birth of First Child

TOKYO, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - Emiri Aizawa, known as the former "No. 1 hostess in Kabukicho" and now a businesswoman, has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl.

On March 1, Aizawa shared on Instagram, "To everyone who has always supported me, I apologize for the late announcement, but last year, our precious family grew. She's a cute little angel. I have newfound respect for mothers around the world. I'm sure there will be many challenges ahead, but I want to continue living with all my heart. Thank you for your continued support. The photo is from a while ago, but it's me and my daughter at two weeks old."

Fans have expressed their surprise and congratulations in response to Aizawa's announcement, with comments like, "I had no idea, congratulations!" "What?! Emiri is a mom now?!" and "I didn't even know you were pregnant!"

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Rina Gonoi Receives 'International Women of Courage Award'

The U.S. State Department has announced that Rina Gonoi, who exposed sexual abuse within the Japan Self-Defense Forces, will be awarded this year's "International Women of Courage Award."

Osaka Deploys Sonic Waves to Deter 'Bird Strike'

A new device, called 'Bird Sonic,' has been installed at Kansai Airport, emitting high-frequency sound waves that birds dislike, effectively driving them away before colliding with aircraft.

Triple Blessings for "Reverse Circuit" Pilgrims

Leap years bring a special tradition for pilgrims in Shikoku: completing the pilgrimage in reverse order, known as "Gyaku-uchi Henro," is believed to triple the blessings.

Wedding Bells for Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has announced his marriage to a Japanese woman on his Instagram.

The Rise of Blood Type Ignorance Among Youth

A growing number of young people are unaware of their blood type, in many cases because it wasn't tested at birth, whereas in the past, it was an essential indicator for horoscopes and compatibility checks.

FOLLOW US
         