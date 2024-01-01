Former Kabukicho No. 1 Hostess Announces Birth of First Child

TOKYO, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - Emiri Aizawa, known as the former "No. 1 hostess in Kabukicho" and now a businesswoman, has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl.

On March 1, Aizawa shared on Instagram, "To everyone who has always supported me, I apologize for the late announcement, but last year, our precious family grew. She's a cute little angel. I have newfound respect for mothers around the world. I'm sure there will be many challenges ahead, but I want to continue living with all my heart. Thank you for your continued support. The photo is from a while ago, but it's me and my daughter at two weeks old."

Fans have expressed their surprise and congratulations in response to Aizawa's announcement, with comments like, "I had no idea, congratulations!" "What?! Emiri is a mom now?!" and "I didn't even know you were pregnant!"

Source: ANN