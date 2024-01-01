Rina Gonoi Receives 'International Women of Courage Award'

TOKYO, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - The U.S. State Department has announced that Rina Gonoi, who exposed sexual abuse within the Japan Self-Defense Forces, will be awarded this year's "International Women of Courage Award."

Gonoi, a former member of the Ground Self-Defense Force, disclosed her experience of sexual abuse under her real name, prompting the Ministry of Defense to investigate the prevalence of harassment within the Self-Defense Forces.

On March 1, the State Department selected Gonoi as this year's recipient from Japan for the "International Women of Courage Award," acknowledging her for shedding light on issues traditionally considered taboo in Japanese society.

The department also noted that Gonoi's activism has encouraged many abuse victims to speak out and has prompted the Self-Defense Forces to work towards creating a safer workplace.

The award ceremony will be held at the White House on March 4, hosted by First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Website: 2024 International Women of Courage Award Recipients Announced