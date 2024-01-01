Guitar Wolf vs. Nagano: Two Rock Legends Collide

TOKYO, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - Guitar Wolf and comedian Nagano are set to hold a two-man live performance on May 5th at Shimokitazawa Shelter in Tokyo. Nagano, who has long been a vocal fan of Guitar Wolf, will share the stage with the band for this live event.

The concert promises a fusion of explosive sounds and laughter, with Seiji of Guitar Wolf and Nagano discussing their favorite music and films. Fans are eagerly anticipating the unique collaboration between the rock legends and the comedian.

In addition to their live performances, Guitar Wolf has made notable appearances on television and radio. Seiji, the band's frontman, once sang atop a human pyramid and humorously recounted how his leather jacket's scent was so strong it led to him being bitten by a dog. The band's last live performance with drummer Toru was also released on vinyl, complete with a code to watch live footage as a special bonus.

Guitar Wolf continues to be active in various forms of media, including special screenings of their 1999 starring film "Wild Zero" with explosive sound, and announcements for a sequel production. They also engage with fans through live tours and events, collaborating with other artists and contributing to the vibrant music scene.

Source: Natalie