AI Robots Begin Food Delivery in Tokyo

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - A new food and beverage delivery service, controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) robots, is set to launch in parts of Tokyo starting from Wednesday.

The robots are equipped with seven cameras and can travel at a speed of approximately 5 kilometers per hour. They use AI to analyze video footage, navigate around people, and stop at traffic signals while carrying insulated containers with meals.

This service is a collaborative effort between Uber Eats, Mitsubishi Electric, and an American company. They have ensured safety by setting up remote monitoring and an accident reporting system.

The service will commence in the Nihonbashi area of Tokyo on March 6th, with plans to expand to regions with a shortage of delivery personnel in the future.