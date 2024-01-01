Microsoft Opens AI Research Hub in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Microsoft, the American tech giant, has established a research facility in Tokyo aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) research and fostering collaboration with universities and companies.

This Tokyo-based hub marks Microsoft's third research center in Asia, following facilities in Shanghai and Beijing. The center will focus on leveraging Japan’s strengths in robotics, with applications expected in complex tasks and AI systems capable of comprehension and dialogue.

In addition to research, the facility plans to offer human resource development programs, including joint research initiatives with Japanese universities and businesses.

Microsoft President Smith revealed the plan to open this research hub during an April meeting with then-Prime Minister Kishida. The announcement was made alongside a broader investment plan of approximately 440 billion yen in Japan, including data centers.

Source: ANN