Microsoft Opens AI Research Hub in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Microsoft, the American tech giant, has established a research facility in Tokyo aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) research and fostering collaboration with universities and companies.

This Tokyo-based hub marks Microsoft's third research center in Asia, following facilities in Shanghai and Beijing. The center will focus on leveraging Japan’s strengths in robotics, with applications expected in complex tasks and AI systems capable of comprehension and dialogue.

In addition to research, the facility plans to offer human resource development programs, including joint research initiatives with Japanese universities and businesses.

Microsoft President Smith revealed the plan to open this research hub during an April meeting with then-Prime Minister Kishida. The announcement was made alongside a broader investment plan of approximately 440 billion yen in Japan, including data centers.

Source: ANN

Mount Fuji Railway Plan Scrapped, 'Fuji Tram' Proposed

Yamanashi Prefecture announced the abandonment of its 'Mount Fuji Railway Plan,' which aimed to connect the base of Mount Fuji to the Fifth Station via a next-generation tram system.

Toyota Advances Hydrogen Tech With Hybrid Engine Development

Hydrogen, anticipated as the next-generation automotive fuel, is seeing accelerated efforts for its real-world implementation. Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled its first hybrid vehicle that combines a hydrogen-powered engine and an electric motor, announcing plans to conduct on-road tests starting next spring.

Teachers in Japan Demand Better Pay and Conditions

Education groups in Japan representing 23 organizations issued an urgent statement criticizing a proposal from the Ministry of Finance to gradually raise the 'teaching adjustment allowance' to 10% as part of work reform measures. The proposal was deemed 'unrealistic,' sparking opposition from educators.

Ferrari Auctioned for Over 170 Million Yen, Sets New Record

A Ferrari seized from a tax delinquent was auctioned by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau, fetching over 170 million yen, the highest bid ever recorded for such an auction.

Audrey Tang Guides Japanese Startups on AI Utilization

Audrey Tang, the former Digital Minister of Taiwan, provided guidance to Japanese startup companies.

Voice actors in Japan call for rules on AI-generated content

Voice actors and others in Japan's entertainment industry have called for creating rules on the use of voices generated by artificial intelligence. (NHK)

NVIDIA — Our Journey with Japan

At NVIDIA AI Summit Japan 2024, we pay homage to our 30-year friendship with Japan—one that saved our company, helped us ignite the era of accelerated computing for science, and continues with the next wave of AI. (NVIDIA)

Nvidia, SoftBank to deepen ties on AI data processing via cell base stations

The head of US semiconductor giant Nvidia has indicated that his company will accelerate cooperation with major Japanese cell phone carrier SoftBank. The two firms have been developing technologies for AI data processing using cellular base stations, rather than data centers. (NHK)

How Japan's Government is Shaping Blockchain Regulation and Policy

Many people believe that we are entering the golden era of crypto or as crypto enthusiasts would say a bull market, but given that the world has seen many crypto scams, even from big exchanges that collapsed, governments are extremely careful when regulating cryptocurrencies.

このブラックフライデーに購入するべきHuawei製品はどれ？

ブラックフライデーは、テックコレクションをアップグレードする絶好の機会です。

Virtual Currency: Supporting the Growth of International Financial Networks

The evolution of virtual currency has transformed global financial landscapes, creating vast opportunities for international transactions and connecting economies worldwide.

DMARC PCI DSS: バージョン4.0の必須要件に

2023年には、フィッシング対策協議会に報告されたフィッシング事件が約120万件に上り、19,033件のサイバー詐欺が前年から8.3%増加しました。